Emergency Delivery: Twins Born at Entrance of Shumen General Hospital

A 21-year-old woman from the village of Yablanovo, in the Sliven region, gave birth to twins early today at the entrance of the Shumen General Hospital, reported BNT. The woman, whose labor began in the morning, was driven to the hospital by private car. By the time they arrived, her labor was already in an advanced stage.

The first baby was born outside the hospital with the assistance of the father, who then contacted an emergency medical team. The hospital staff arrived promptly and provided help during the birth of the second twin.

Both babies, boys, are now under the care of the neonatology team at the hospital. The newborns weigh 2,450 grams and 2,755 grams, respectively. They have been placed in incubators and are receiving oxygen therapy to ensure their stability.

The mother and her twins are reported to be in good general condition. Medical staff from the maternity and neonatal wards are conducting all necessary examinations and tests to monitor their health and ensure they receive the best possible care.

Source: BNT

