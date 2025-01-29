Serbia’s Government in Turmoil: PM Steps Down Amid Growing Protests

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 12:41
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned today after months of growing protests that were sparked by a deadly awning collapse in November, which claimed the lives of 15 people. Vucevic's decision came just one day after President Aleksandar Vucic announced plans to initiate a major government overhaul in response to mounting demands from striking university students.

The protests, which have intensified over the past few weeks, culminated in a 24-hour blockade of a major intersection in Belgrade on Monday. This action, joined by Serbian farmers on tractors and thousands of citizens, was a direct response to the collapse in Novi Sad, the northern city and regional capital. Critics argue that the accident was a result of widespread government corruption, and the ongoing demonstrations have been seen as the largest challenge to Vucic's populist administration in recent years.

In an attempt to ease tensions, Vucic, alongside Vucevic and Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic, called for dialogue with the protesting students, emphasizing the need for communication to lower the growing unrest. At the press conference, Vucic warned that such a crisis could severely harm Serbia's economy, adding that the ongoing social turmoil was detrimental to all involved.

In the wake of the resignation, Novi Sad's mayor Milan Duric, a key figure in the government, also announced he would step down. Vucevic, who previously served as Novi Sad's mayor from 2012 to 2022, has faced increasing pressure to take responsibility for the collapse.

With Vucevic’s resignation, Serbia is likely headed toward an early parliamentary election. The resignation must be formally confirmed by the country’s parliament, which now has 30 days to appoint a new government or call for snap elections.

