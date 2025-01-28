Chicken Prices in Bulgaria Soar 75% in 6 Years!

In Bulgaria, the average cost of chicken has increased significantly in recent years, with a notable jump of at least 75% over the past six years, writes Novini.bg. As of January 2025, the price of chicken fillet varies between 14 and 20 leva per kilogram, depending on promotions, with the average price being approximately 17 leva per kilogram. Organic chicken can even exceed 30 leva per kilogram. This marks a steep rise from 2019 when the price of poultry meat was only 4.58 leva per kilogram. By 2020, amid the Covid pandemic, prices rose slightly to 4.95 leva, and by 2021, the cost had reached 5.35 leva per kilogram. In 2022, the price of poultry reached 6.75 leva, and in 2023 it rose to 7.71 leva per kilogram, marking an overall increase of 68.34% in just four years.

Chicken fillet, a common product in Bulgarian households, has followed a similar pattern of price increases. In 2019, supermarkets listed chicken fillet at about 8 leva per kilogram, and by 2020, it had risen to 9.99 leva per kilogram. In 2021, the price remained stable at around 10 leva, but by 2022, it had increased to 11 leva per kilogram. The trend continued through 2023, with chicken fillet priced at 12 leva per kilogram, reaching 13.99 leva per kilogram in 2024.

While the cost of chicken has risen dramatically in Bulgaria, chicken prices in Poland remain lower in comparison. This stark contrast highlights the growing cost of basic food items in Bulgaria, where the consumption of chicken in 2024 was around 12 kilograms per person, making it one of the most consumed meats after pork, which averages about 30 kilograms per person per year.

The Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) recently reported that a three-member family with two workers needs at least 2653 leva per month to cover basic expenses. For a single working person, the required net monthly income in December 2024 was estimated at 1474 BGN. This data underscores the increasing financial burden faced by Bulgarian families, especially when essential goods like chicken are experiencing significant price hikes.

