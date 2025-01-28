Trump 2.0: How China Plans to Tackle a Second Presidency

China is proceeding cautiously as it prepares for Donald Trump's second presidency, which began on January 20, 2025. In the wake of his return, there is a clear sense of division within China's leadership on how to approach the new U.S. administration. Some analysts are pessimistic, predicting a deterioration in Sino-American relations, while others are hopeful that Trump's deal-making skills might lead to progress on complex issues like Taiwan. However, most observers consider extreme outcomes unlikely.

Beijing's preparations seem more organized compared to its approach in 2017, with signs that China's leaders are better positioned to navigate the complexities of Trump's foreign policy. Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a constructive call with Trump shortly after his inauguration, and Vice President Han Zheng attended the ceremony—a first for China. These steps signal China's intention to explore new avenues for cooperation while keeping its options open.

China, aware of the volatile nature of U.S. relations, is also strengthening its ties with other global powers as a hedge. Recent efforts to lower tensions with Japan, the EU, and others underscore this strategy. Additionally, Xi's virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held around the time of Trump's inauguration, sent a clear signal of a united front. This diplomatic outreach shows China's resolve to maintain strong ties with Russia despite Western pressure.

China's internal challenges also complicate its diplomatic strategy. The Chinese government has recently rolled out measures such as monetary easing and consumer subsidies to stimulate domestic consumption. However, there are concerns within China about how to best allocate limited financial resources. Should they focus on boosting consumer confidence, or should they prioritize technological progress and self-reliance, as advocated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)?

Trade remains a central concern, particularly with the U.S. Beijing is likely to approach trade conflicts differently this time around, given its more fragile economic situation. Instead of broad retaliations, China is expected to target specific sectors where it has a strategic advantage, such as critical minerals. Given the ongoing trade tensions with the EU, entering a trade war with the U.S. would add further strain to an already precarious economic situation.

Domestically, Xi's leadership faces significant challenges. Public opinion is a sensitive issue, as perceived weakness could harm Xi's image, while worsening economic conditions might provoke social unrest. The CCP has increasingly emphasized the need for "self-reliance" and "self-strengthening" to secure long-term stability. While Beijing's policy focus is on economic resilience, the question of how to balance domestic priorities with foreign policy objectives remains unresolved.

As relations with the U.S. evolve, China will likely engage directly with Trump while simultaneously strengthening relationships with third countries. This approach is part of Beijing's broader strategy to bolster its global position. Trump's transactional diplomacy could offer China more opportunities to engage on various issues, but the relationship will undoubtedly be fluid and unpredictable.

In the context of the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Trump's potential shift in policy could present an opportunity for China to position itself as a mediator. Trump's stance on Ukraine, which includes the possibility of reducing U.S. support, could create openings for Beijing to offer itself as a neutral party. Despite its alignment with Russia, China may seek to de-escalate tensions and repair its relations with Europe and the U.S. in the process.

China's approach to Trump will not be without challenges. The CCP's internal authoritarianism continues to shape its external behavior, with efforts to suppress dissent and control the narrative within the country. The Chinese government maintains strict control over information, and censorship remains widespread on platforms like Xiaohongshu. As Beijing faces mounting pressures both domestically and internationally, it must tread carefully in its dealings with the U.S., balancing its strategic interests with its ongoing domestic struggles.

In the coming years, China's relationship with the U.S. is expected to be dynamic and multifaceted. While China's leadership aims to promote a vision of global order and responsibility, its alliance with Russia and approach to contentious issues like Taiwan will test its ability to navigate the evolving geopolitical landscape. As China adapts to a new chapter in U.S. politics, its response to Trump's second term will be shaped by both its internal challenges and its broader strategic objectives.