Trump 2.0: How China Plans to Tackle a Second Presidency

World | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 15:02
Bulgaria: Trump 2.0: How China Plans to Tackle a Second Presidency

China is proceeding cautiously as it prepares for Donald Trump's second presidency, which began on January 20, 2025. In the wake of his return, there is a clear sense of division within China's leadership on how to approach the new U.S. administration. Some analysts are pessimistic, predicting a deterioration in Sino-American relations, while others are hopeful that Trump's deal-making skills might lead to progress on complex issues like Taiwan. However, most observers consider extreme outcomes unlikely.

Beijing's preparations seem more organized compared to its approach in 2017, with signs that China's leaders are better positioned to navigate the complexities of Trump's foreign policy. Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a constructive call with Trump shortly after his inauguration, and Vice President Han Zheng attended the ceremony—a first for China. These steps signal China's intention to explore new avenues for cooperation while keeping its options open.

China, aware of the volatile nature of U.S. relations, is also strengthening its ties with other global powers as a hedge. Recent efforts to lower tensions with Japan, the EU, and others underscore this strategy. Additionally, Xi's virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held around the time of Trump's inauguration, sent a clear signal of a united front. This diplomatic outreach shows China's resolve to maintain strong ties with Russia despite Western pressure.

China's internal challenges also complicate its diplomatic strategy. The Chinese government has recently rolled out measures such as monetary easing and consumer subsidies to stimulate domestic consumption. However, there are concerns within China about how to best allocate limited financial resources. Should they focus on boosting consumer confidence, or should they prioritize technological progress and self-reliance, as advocated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)?

Trade remains a central concern, particularly with the U.S. Beijing is likely to approach trade conflicts differently this time around, given its more fragile economic situation. Instead of broad retaliations, China is expected to target specific sectors where it has a strategic advantage, such as critical minerals. Given the ongoing trade tensions with the EU, entering a trade war with the U.S. would add further strain to an already precarious economic situation.

Domestically, Xi's leadership faces significant challenges. Public opinion is a sensitive issue, as perceived weakness could harm Xi's image, while worsening economic conditions might provoke social unrest. The CCP has increasingly emphasized the need for "self-reliance" and "self-strengthening" to secure long-term stability. While Beijing's policy focus is on economic resilience, the question of how to balance domestic priorities with foreign policy objectives remains unresolved.

As relations with the U.S. evolve, China will likely engage directly with Trump while simultaneously strengthening relationships with third countries. This approach is part of Beijing's broader strategy to bolster its global position. Trump's transactional diplomacy could offer China more opportunities to engage on various issues, but the relationship will undoubtedly be fluid and unpredictable.

In the context of the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Trump's potential shift in policy could present an opportunity for China to position itself as a mediator. Trump's stance on Ukraine, which includes the possibility of reducing U.S. support, could create openings for Beijing to offer itself as a neutral party. Despite its alignment with Russia, China may seek to de-escalate tensions and repair its relations with Europe and the U.S. in the process.

China's approach to Trump will not be without challenges. The CCP's internal authoritarianism continues to shape its external behavior, with efforts to suppress dissent and control the narrative within the country. The Chinese government maintains strict control over information, and censorship remains widespread on platforms like Xiaohongshu. As Beijing faces mounting pressures both domestically and internationally, it must tread carefully in its dealings with the U.S., balancing its strategic interests with its ongoing domestic struggles.

In the coming years, China's relationship with the U.S. is expected to be dynamic and multifaceted. While China's leadership aims to promote a vision of global order and responsibility, its alliance with Russia and approach to contentious issues like Taiwan will test its ability to navigate the evolving geopolitical landscape. As China adapts to a new chapter in U.S. politics, its response to Trump's second term will be shaped by both its internal challenges and its broader strategic objectives.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, Trump, US

Related Articles:

Transgender Service Members Targeted as Trump Signs Orders to 'De-Woke' the Military

President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders late Monday aimed at reshaping the U.S. military, addressing issues ranging from diversity initiatives to transgender service members

World | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 10:19

China’s Budget AI Breakthrough: Can DeepSeek Dethrone US Tech Titans?

A Chinese AI startup, DeepSeek, has gained widespread attention for its breakthrough AI model, DeepSeek R1

World | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 08:54

Coface: Greenland Moves Towards Independence Despite Trump's Ambitions

Donald Trump's recent remarks about possibly resorting to economic or military measures to take control of Greenland have sparked widespread attention and concern

World » EU | January 27, 2025, Monday // 11:06

China Bans Imports of Sheep, Goats, Poultry from Bulgaria

China has imposed a ban on the import of sheep, goats, poultry, and other ungulates from several countries

Business » Industry | January 27, 2025, Monday // 10:12

Colombia Caves to US Pressure After Migrant Flight Blockade

Donald Trump claimed a foreign policy victory on Sunday, announcing that Colombia had backed down in a dispute over deportation flights, which had earlier triggered tariff threats and a diplomatic standoff

World | January 27, 2025, Monday // 08:37

Trump Calls Zelensky 'No Angel' as Russia Escalates Attacks on Ukraine

Former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Fox News, describing him as "no angel" and asserting that he "shouldn't have allowed this war to happen"

World » Ukraine | January 24, 2025, Friday // 10:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

'Vezhen' Detention Spurs NATO Response and Bulgarian Investigation (UPDATED)

The Bulgarian shipping company Navibulgar is conducting its own investigation into the incident involving the ship "Vezhen," which was detained in the Baltic Sea

World » EU | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00

Serbia’s Government in Turmoil: PM Steps Down Amid Growing Protests

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned today after months of growing protests that were sparked by a deadly awning collapse

World » Southeast Europe | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 12:41

Eurozone Credit Demand Remains Weak as Banks Brace for Further Tightening in 2025

Eurozone banks have increasingly tightened their lending standards for businesses in the final quarter of 2024

World » EU | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 12:11

Zelensky Highlights Critical Need for Continued Mobilization Amid Ukraine's Struggle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the critical nature of maintaining the current level of mobilization during martial law, particularly for citizens aged 25 and older

World » Ukraine | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 10:32

Transgender Service Members Targeted as Trump Signs Orders to 'De-Woke' the Military

President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders late Monday aimed at reshaping the U.S. military, addressing issues ranging from diversity initiatives to transgender service members

World | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 10:19

EU to the Rescue: €30 Million Emergency Aid to Tackle Transnistria's Energy Crisis

The European Union (EU) has announced a €30 million emergency aid package to help Moldova address a worsening energy crisis caused by Gazprom's decision to halt gas supplies to the country

World » EU | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 09:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria