From 6 to 52 Kilometers: Sofia Metro Marks 27th Anniversary

Society | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00
Today marks the 27th anniversary of the Sofia Metro, which first began operations with its initial section between "Slivnitsa" and "Konstantin Velichkov." Stoyan Bratoev, Director of the Sofia Metro, celebrated the occasion by expressing gratitude to the colleagues from “Metropolitan,” construction companies, designers, and investors involved in the project.

Reflecting on the beginnings of the metro, Bratoev noted that the first section did not initially provide significant transport services but was the starting point for a gradual expansion. Over the years, the metro network has grown to cover 52 kilometers and includes 47 stations. Bratoev highlighted that no metro system in the world halts development, though the pace of expansion fluctuates based on the city's growth. Sofia is no exception, with the metro adapting as the city’s needs evolve.

The impact of the metro on Sofia's ground traffic has been profound. Bratoev shared that 14 public transport lines originally served the area covered by the first metro line, but now only 4 remain, showing a marked reduction in surface-level congestion. The metro has become vital for areas with high passenger demand, offering a capacity of 40,000 passengers per hour, far exceeding the 4,000-5,000 people served by surface transport.

With ongoing expansions, the metro system is continuously evolving to meet the demands of a growing population. Bratoev emphasized the importance of planning metro lines in tandem with other infrastructure, ensuring the necessary train schedules and frequency to accommodate passenger numbers. New trains are being delivered, particularly for the third line, which is expanding by 9 kilometers.

Each metro train has an average lifespan of around 28 years, after which it requires modernization or replacement. Of the original 12 trains, 4 are still in service and will be updated. Currently, Sofia Metro operates 52 trains across the first and second lines and 30 on the third line. However, the city needs a metro network spanning at least 80 kilometers, and new lines are already being constructed to meet this goal.

One significant expansion is in the northern parts of the city, where areas remain underdeveloped. By extending the metro there, it will stimulate construction and reduce pressure on the more developed southern regions. Additionally, the third metro line will continue to develop from the Levski district to Vrazhdebna.

From its modest beginnings in 1998 with just 6 kilometers of track, Sofia's metro network has grown to 52 kilometers, with 60 kilometers expected soon. What started as a simple transportation system has evolved into an essential part of Sofia’s urban life, influencing not only transport but also art, culture, and the city's overall development. The metro now reaches every corner of Sofia, including the Zapaden Park station, from which the first train to the city center departed 27 years ago.

Source: BNR

