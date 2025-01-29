Bulgaria's Trade with Russia Unaffected by EU Sanctions

The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia until the end of the year, targeting various sectors including trade, finance, technology, and personal rights. The EU also reiterated its readiness to impose additional measures if deemed necessary.

Former Deputy Defense Minister of Bulgaria Yordan Bozhilov emphasized that sanctions are a key tool for the EU, the US, and their allies in pressuring Russia to halt the war in Ukraine and enter negotiations. He pointed out that the aim is to limit the movement of Russian businessmen and politicians, freeze assets, and reduce exports of specific goods. To date, Russia has faced 15 rounds of sanctions, which have already contributed to a significant decline in foreign investments, estimated at around 30%.

Bozhilov highlighted the negative effects on Russia's economy, including reduced oil revenues and a rapidly depreciating ruble. However, he noted that while these sanctions send a clear message from the EU in support of Ukraine, they are unlikely to directly end the conflict.

Regarding Bulgaria’s exports, Bozhilov reassured that the sanctions have not had a serious impact. He explained that while exports to Russia are declining each year, not all goods are restricted, and Bulgarian exports to the EU far surpass those to Russia. He pointed out that Bulgaria exports around 800 million worth of goods to Russia, compared to tens of billions to European Union countries. This shift in focus towards Europe has helped minimize the economic damage from sanctions.

Source: NOVA NEWS