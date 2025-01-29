Bulgaria's Trade with Russia Unaffected by EU Sanctions

Business » FINANCE | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Trade with Russia Unaffected by EU Sanctions

The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia until the end of the year, targeting various sectors including trade, finance, technology, and personal rights. The EU also reiterated its readiness to impose additional measures if deemed necessary.

Former Deputy Defense Minister of Bulgaria Yordan Bozhilov emphasized that sanctions are a key tool for the EU, the US, and their allies in pressuring Russia to halt the war in Ukraine and enter negotiations. He pointed out that the aim is to limit the movement of Russian businessmen and politicians, freeze assets, and reduce exports of specific goods. To date, Russia has faced 15 rounds of sanctions, which have already contributed to a significant decline in foreign investments, estimated at around 30%.

Bozhilov highlighted the negative effects on Russia's economy, including reduced oil revenues and a rapidly depreciating ruble. However, he noted that while these sanctions send a clear message from the EU in support of Ukraine, they are unlikely to directly end the conflict.

Regarding Bulgaria’s exports, Bozhilov reassured that the sanctions have not had a serious impact. He explained that while exports to Russia are declining each year, not all goods are restricted, and Bulgarian exports to the EU far surpass those to Russia. He pointed out that Bulgaria exports around 800 million worth of goods to Russia, compared to tens of billions to European Union countries. This shift in focus towards Europe has helped minimize the economic damage from sanctions.

Source: NOVA NEWS

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Russia, sanctions, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Scientists Defend Identity of Western Outlands Bulgarians Against Serbian Claims

Scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences have challenged claims made in Serbia that question the Bulgarian identity of the population in the Western Outlands

Society » Culture | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Above-Average Temperatures and Cloudy Conditions Across Bulgaria on January 29

On January 29, the weather across Bulgaria is expected to be mostly cloudy

Society » Environment | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 17:42

Chicken Prices in Bulgaria Soar 75% in 6 Years!

In Bulgaria, the average cost of chicken has increased significantly in recent years, with a notable jump of at least 75% over the past six years

Society | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 17:28

'Vezhen' Detention Spurs NATO Response and Bulgarian Investigation (UPDATED)

The Bulgarian shipping company Navibulgar is conducting its own investigation into the incident involving the ship "Vezhen," which was detained in the Baltic Sea

World » EU | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00

Public Sector Salaries and Eurozone Entry Prioritized in Bulgaria's New Budget Plan

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance, led by Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, announced that by February 14, a new draft of the State Budget Act for 2025

Business » Finance | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 15:42

GERB MP: 'Bulgaria Was Ready for the Eurozone Back in 2021'

Delyan Dobrev, a member of the GERB party and chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, stated that Bulgaria was ready for the Eurozone in 2021

Business » Finance | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Public Sector Salaries and Eurozone Entry Prioritized in Bulgaria's New Budget Plan

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance, led by Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, announced that by February 14, a new draft of the State Budget Act for 2025

Business » Finance | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 15:42

GERB MP: 'Bulgaria Was Ready for the Eurozone Back in 2021'

Delyan Dobrev, a member of the GERB party and chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, stated that Bulgaria was ready for the Eurozone in 2021

Business » Finance | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

Bulgaria's Budget Crisis Poses Greater Threat to Eurozone Entry Than Inflation

Bulgaria has been closely monitoring inflation trends both domestically and in the eurozone

Business » Finance | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

300 Million Leva in New Debt Issued by Bulgaria Amid Strong Market Demand

Bulgaria has successfully issued new government securities totaling 300 million leva

Business » Finance | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 09:32

Eurozone Entry and Budget Struggles: Bulgaria’s Early Steps Under New Leadership

In the early days of Bulgaria’s new government, some of the key economic policy directions have become clearer, though several warning signs have also emerged

Business » Finance | January 27, 2025, Monday // 13:14

Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry: 2028 Seen as Realistic Amid Economic and Political Challenges

Bulgaria's potential membership in the Eurozone continues to generate mixed messages

Business » Finance | January 27, 2025, Monday // 07:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria