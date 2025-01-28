Over 400,000 Vignettes in Bulgaria Expire in February: What Drivers Need to Know

In February, over 409,000 annual vignettes for vehicles in Bulgaria will expire. Drivers can easily check the expiration date of their electronic vignettes by visiting the official website of the National Toll Administration, www.bgtoll.bg. By entering the vehicle’s registration number and country of registration, users can determine whether their vignette is "active," "expired," or "unused," in cases where the vignette was purchased with a delayed start date.

Drivers are advised to purchase the appropriate e-vignette from reliable channels, such as the official website, the mobile app, or partner outlets, to ensure they pay the correct price without any additional fees. The annual vignette is priced at 87 leva, while the quarterly costs 48 leva, the monthly is 27 leva, the weekly is 13 leva, and the weekend vignette is 9 leva.

In addition to the online options, vignettes can be bought at physical counters located at major border checkpoints or the 27 regional road administrations. Self-service terminals accepting card payments are also available at these locations, with a total of 464 terminals across the country. Moreover, a wide network of partner platforms offers the option to purchase e-vignettes, including websites such as www.vinetki.bg, www.tollpass.bg, and www.digitoll.bg, as well as mobile apps like UBB, TollPass, and Phyre. Physical points of sale include "A1," "Vivacom," and various gas stations and service centers.

When purchasing a vignette, drivers must ensure that all information entered—such as the vehicle number, category, and validity period—is accurate before confirming the payment. The vehicle owner or user is responsible for verifying the correctness of the details, as any incorrect information would result in the vignette not being valid. Furthermore, while license plate characters can be entered in either Cyrillic or Latin script, they must exactly match the characters on the plate, with no dashes, spaces, or dots included. The number 0 (zero) must be entered as 0, and the letter "О" should be entered as "О".

