Over 400,000 Vignettes in Bulgaria Expire in February: What Drivers Need to Know

Society | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 11:09
Bulgaria: Over 400,000 Vignettes in Bulgaria Expire in February: What Drivers Need to Know

In February, over 409,000 annual vignettes for vehicles in Bulgaria will expire. Drivers can easily check the expiration date of their electronic vignettes by visiting the official website of the National Toll Administration, www.bgtoll.bg. By entering the vehicle’s registration number and country of registration, users can determine whether their vignette is "active," "expired," or "unused," in cases where the vignette was purchased with a delayed start date.

Drivers are advised to purchase the appropriate e-vignette from reliable channels, such as the official website, the mobile app, or partner outlets, to ensure they pay the correct price without any additional fees. The annual vignette is priced at 87 leva, while the quarterly costs 48 leva, the monthly is 27 leva, the weekly is 13 leva, and the weekend vignette is 9 leva.

In addition to the online options, vignettes can be bought at physical counters located at major border checkpoints or the 27 regional road administrations. Self-service terminals accepting card payments are also available at these locations, with a total of 464 terminals across the country. Moreover, a wide network of partner platforms offers the option to purchase e-vignettes, including websites such as www.vinetki.bg, www.tollpass.bg, and www.digitoll.bg, as well as mobile apps like UBB, TollPass, and Phyre. Physical points of sale include "A1," "Vivacom," and various gas stations and service centers.

When purchasing a vignette, drivers must ensure that all information entered—such as the vehicle number, category, and validity period—is accurate before confirming the payment. The vehicle owner or user is responsible for verifying the correctness of the details, as any incorrect information would result in the vignette not being valid. Furthermore, while license plate characters can be entered in either Cyrillic or Latin script, they must exactly match the characters on the plate, with no dashes, spaces, or dots included. The number 0 (zero) must be entered as 0, and the letter "О" should be entered as "О".

Source: Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA)

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vignettes, Bulgaria, vehicles

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Scientists Defend Identity of Western Outlands Bulgarians Against Serbian Claims

Scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences have challenged claims made in Serbia that question the Bulgarian identity of the population in the Western Outlands

Society » Culture | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Above-Average Temperatures and Cloudy Conditions Across Bulgaria on January 29

On January 29, the weather across Bulgaria is expected to be mostly cloudy

Society » Environment | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 17:42

Chicken Prices in Bulgaria Soar 75% in 6 Years!

In Bulgaria, the average cost of chicken has increased significantly in recent years, with a notable jump of at least 75% over the past six years

Society | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 17:28

'Vezhen' Detention Spurs NATO Response and Bulgarian Investigation (UPDATED)

The Bulgarian shipping company Navibulgar is conducting its own investigation into the incident involving the ship "Vezhen," which was detained in the Baltic Sea

World » EU | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00

Public Sector Salaries and Eurozone Entry Prioritized in Bulgaria's New Budget Plan

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance, led by Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, announced that by February 14, a new draft of the State Budget Act for 2025

Business » Finance | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 15:42

Bulgaria's Trade with Russia Unaffected by EU Sanctions

The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia until the end of the year, targeting various sectors including trade, finance, technology, and personal rights

Business » Finance | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Above-Average Temperatures and Cloudy Conditions Across Bulgaria on January 29

On January 29, the weather across Bulgaria is expected to be mostly cloudy

Society » Environment | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 17:42

Chicken Prices in Bulgaria Soar 75% in 6 Years!

In Bulgaria, the average cost of chicken has increased significantly in recent years, with a notable jump of at least 75% over the past six years

Society | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 17:28

Ivan Vazov: The Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature

Ivan Vazov is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in Bulgarian literature and culture.

Society » Culture | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 16:30

Emergency Delivery: Twins Born at Entrance of Shumen General Hospital

A 21-year-old woman from the village of Yablanovo, in the Sliven region, gave birth to twins early today at the entrance of the Shumen General Hospital

Society » Health | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 16:09

From 6 to 52 Kilometers: Sofia Metro Marks 27th Anniversary

Today marks the 27th anniversary of the Sofia Metro, which first began operations with its initial section between "Slivnitsa" and "Konstantin Velichkov"

Society | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Sofia Authorities Boost Security Measures Around Central Churches

The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR) has announced that it will increase police presence around churches in central Sofia to maintain public order

Society | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 07:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria