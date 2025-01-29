European Security Needs Rebuilding, Says Senior Foreign Relations Expert

Vessela Tcherneva, vice president of the European Council on Foreign Relations, shared her perspective on the current state of European defense and security. In an interview with Bulgarian National Radio, she emphasized that European security must be significantly restructured, and Europe can no longer rely on American military defense. According to Tcherneva, the issue lies in Europe's inability to replace the diminishing American military capabilities. She argued that simply appointing a defense commissioner will not suffice to address the security challenges facing the continent.

Tcherneva suggested that the ongoing disruptions in the global security landscape could be an opportunity for Europe to reassess its defense policies. She proposed that a realistic goal for NATO member states would be to allocate 3% of their GDP to defense spending, which could become a common benchmark for European governments. She highlighted the example of Denmark, which, after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, reconsidered its defense doctrine and increased its defense budget. Tcherneva pointed out that Denmark’s proactive approach could serve as a model for other nations in the region.

Addressing the broader issue of global security, Tcherneva commented on the potential consequences of US trade policies. She noted that while the Trump administration had threatened substantial tariffs on China, it had only imposed a fraction of that. However, she stressed the importance of a unified coalition response to such challenges, which would provide a strategic plan instead of remaining defenseless.

On the topic of European sanctions against Russia, Tcherneva explained that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán initially believed that blocking sanctions would benefit both his position and Trump’s stance. However, she observed that the US ultimately did not wish to lift sanctions on Russia, leading Orbán to reverse his veto.

Turning to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Tcherneva discussed the complexities of potential peace negotiations. She acknowledged that no clear answers have emerged regarding how to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table. She suggested that more pressure through sanctions or engagement with China could potentially facilitate discussions, but any negotiation must meet conditions that Ukraine finds acceptable. Tcherneva foresees the possibility of a four-party negotiation format involving Russia, the USA, Ukraine, and the EU, with a focus on guaranteeing Ukraine's security.

She further stressed that the maintenance of any peace agreement would be crucial to avoid a resurgence of conflict. A lasting peace, according to Tcherneva, would require clear mechanisms to ensure that hostilities do not flare up again in the future.

Finally, Tcherneva expressed doubt that former US President Donald Trump would be able to balance competing international priorities, noting that his focus would likely remain on domestic issues rather than on meeting all global demands.

Source: BNR interview