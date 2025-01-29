European Security Needs Rebuilding, Says Senior Foreign Relations Expert

World » EU | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 07:37
Bulgaria: European Security Needs Rebuilding, Says Senior Foreign Relations Expert

Vessela Tcherneva, vice president of the European Council on Foreign Relations, shared her perspective on the current state of European defense and security. In an interview with Bulgarian National Radio, she emphasized that European security must be significantly restructured, and Europe can no longer rely on American military defense. According to Tcherneva, the issue lies in Europe's inability to replace the diminishing American military capabilities. She argued that simply appointing a defense commissioner will not suffice to address the security challenges facing the continent.

Tcherneva suggested that the ongoing disruptions in the global security landscape could be an opportunity for Europe to reassess its defense policies. She proposed that a realistic goal for NATO member states would be to allocate 3% of their GDP to defense spending, which could become a common benchmark for European governments. She highlighted the example of Denmark, which, after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, reconsidered its defense doctrine and increased its defense budget. Tcherneva pointed out that Denmark’s proactive approach could serve as a model for other nations in the region.

Addressing the broader issue of global security, Tcherneva commented on the potential consequences of US trade policies. She noted that while the Trump administration had threatened substantial tariffs on China, it had only imposed a fraction of that. However, she stressed the importance of a unified coalition response to such challenges, which would provide a strategic plan instead of remaining defenseless.

On the topic of European sanctions against Russia, Tcherneva explained that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán initially believed that blocking sanctions would benefit both his position and Trump’s stance. However, she observed that the US ultimately did not wish to lift sanctions on Russia, leading Orbán to reverse his veto.

Turning to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Tcherneva discussed the complexities of potential peace negotiations. She acknowledged that no clear answers have emerged regarding how to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table. She suggested that more pressure through sanctions or engagement with China could potentially facilitate discussions, but any negotiation must meet conditions that Ukraine finds acceptable. Tcherneva foresees the possibility of a four-party negotiation format involving Russia, the USA, Ukraine, and the EU, with a focus on guaranteeing Ukraine's security.

She further stressed that the maintenance of any peace agreement would be crucial to avoid a resurgence of conflict. A lasting peace, according to Tcherneva, would require clear mechanisms to ensure that hostilities do not flare up again in the future.

Finally, Tcherneva expressed doubt that former US President Donald Trump would be able to balance competing international priorities, noting that his focus would likely remain on domestic issues rather than on meeting all global demands.

Source: BNR interview

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tcherneva, European, defense, security

Related Articles:

PM Zhelyazkov: Overcoming Political Divisions Key to Advancing Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized the need to address political differences within the ruling coalition concerning reforms under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan (RSP)

Politics | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 14:22

EU's Top Diplomat Kallas Backs Trump's Call for More Defense Investment

The European Union must heed U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for increased defense spending, according to Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat

World » EU | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 12:05

Zelensky Calls for 200,000 European Peacekeepers to Secure Ukraine’s Future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the deployment of at least 200,000 European peacekeepers as a key measure to prevent future Russian aggression

World » Ukraine | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:09

Von der Leyen: EU Ready to Defend Its Interests Amid Changing US Relations

The European Union will maintain a pragmatic stance toward the administration of Donald Trump while prioritizing the defense of its strategic interests

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:15

Bulgaria Lags in Absorbing EU Funds, Risking Losses and Growing Debt

Bulgaria is falling behind in its utilization of European Union funds

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 08:34

Bulgaria Receives Over 32 Billion Leva in EU Funds, with Focus on Sofia's Metro

Bulgaria has received almost 32 billion leva in European Union funds, with the majority allocated to projects in Sofia

World » EU | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 12:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Trump’s Greenland Plan Faces Major Setback as 85% Say No, France Weighs Military Action

A recent survey revealed that 85% of Greenlanders oppose the idea of their island becoming part of the United States

World » EU | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

'Vezhen' Detention Spurs NATO Response and Bulgarian Investigation (UPDATED)

The Bulgarian shipping company Navibulgar is conducting its own investigation into the incident involving the ship "Vezhen," which was detained in the Baltic Sea

World » EU | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00

Eurozone Credit Demand Remains Weak as Banks Brace for Further Tightening in 2025

Eurozone banks have increasingly tightened their lending standards for businesses in the final quarter of 2024

World » EU | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 12:11

EU to the Rescue: €30 Million Emergency Aid to Tackle Transnistria's Energy Crisis

The European Union (EU) has announced a €30 million emergency aid package to help Moldova address a worsening energy crisis caused by Gazprom's decision to halt gas supplies to the country

World » EU | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 09:37

Authorities Suspect External Forces Behind Undersea Cable Damage Linked to Bulgarian Ship

The Bulgarian Embassy in Stockholm has confirmed ongoing communication with Swedish authorities regarding the investigation into the Bulgarian ship "Vezhen"

World » EU | January 27, 2025, Monday // 16:03

Company Denis Sabotage as Bulgarian Vessel Suspected in Baltic Cable Cut

Swedish authorities have detained the Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which is suspected of damaging an optical cable on the Baltic Sea floor

World » EU | January 27, 2025, Monday // 11:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria