Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the critical nature of maintaining the current level of mobilization during martial law, particularly for citizens aged 25 and older. He clarified that although mobilization is ongoing, the country still needs more resources. According to Zelensky, if large numbers of soldiers were to leave the army, Ukraine would face dire consequences. "If half the army were to go home tomorrow, it would be as if we surrendered on the first day," he stated. The mobilization process is part of the country’s strategy to withstand Russia’s ongoing aggression, with martial law having been extended by the Ukrainian parliament since February 2022.

The war has created immense strain on Ukraine’s military, leading to increased demands from soldiers to return home. However, Zelensky made it clear that the current legislation prohibits this. "Martial law requires the mobilization of all available resources in the country. There is no way around it," he explained, stressing the urgency to end the war and force Russia to stop its offensive to ensure Ukraine’s survival.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ryazan oil refinery has halted operations after being targeted by Ukrainian drone strikes on January 23-24. The attack resulted in a fire at an oil storage facility and significant damage to equipment, including a railway loading rack and a hydrotreating unit. As a result, the refinery suspended oil processing and deliveries, as the damaged infrastructure has rendered the refinery unable to load oil products. This attack is part of a series of Ukrainian strikes aimed at disrupting Russian military supply lines.

On the front lines, Ukraine’s General Staff reported intense combat activity over the past 24 hours, with 159 clashes recorded. The majority of Russian assaults took place near the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian forces repelled 85 attacks. Other significant battles occurred on the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Novopavlivka, and Orikhiv fronts. Russian forces conducted a total of 28 airstrikes and launched 2,411 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions. Despite the relentless attacks, Ukrainian defenders successfully held off Russian advances in multiple regions, including the strategic settlements of Pishchane, Kutkivka, and Yampolivka. On the Orikhiv front, two Russian assaults were repelled, while Ukrainian forces in the Prydniprovske region continued to stop Russia from gaining further ground.

Additionally, in the operation within Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces reported the repulsion of 13 Russian assaults, amid heavy bombardments. The ongoing battle continues to show the resilience of Ukrainian forces, despite the immense pressure they face on multiple fronts.

