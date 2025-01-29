GERB MP: 'Bulgaria Was Ready for the Eurozone Back in 2021'

Delyan Dobrev, a member of the GERB party and chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, stated that Bulgaria was ready for the Eurozone in 2021, but its entry was delayed. The delay, according to Dobrev, stems from political choices made in 2022, specifically citing the "far-left budgets" supported by the party "We Continue the Change" (WCC). He pointed out that Bulgaria met the inflation criterion for the first time in 2018, while Croatia was admitted to the Eurozone waiting room alongside Bulgaria. He questioned why Bulgaria had fallen behind, despite meeting the necessary criteria years ago.

Dobrev also expressed concerns about Bulgaria's public finances, noting that the current 18 billion leva deficit represented 9% of the country's GDP, a significant problem. He compared this to Greece’s bankruptcy situation with a 9% deficit and stressed that during GERB's rule, Bulgaria managed inflation and even posted surplus years. In hindsight, he criticized the GERB's participation in the government of "We Continue the Change," specifically pointing to Asen Vassilev's tenure as finance minister as a mistake. He sarcastically noted that Vassilev "hypnotizes everyone" with his manner of speaking, alluding to the pro-inflationary budgets passed during his time in office, despite GERB's involvement in supporting some of these budgets.

Dobrev emphasized that Bulgaria, in trying to act as a social state akin to Sweden, has increased social spending by 3% of GDP over the past 14 years. However, he highlighted the challenge of doing so with the lowest taxes in the EU, a balancing act that raises concerns over financial sustainability. He also noted that measures to reduce the deficit by around 8 billion leva would be implemented to improve fiscal health.

Rosen Karadimov, the former caretaker minister of innovation and growth and now chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Bulgarian Development Bank, discussed the importance of a stable government in the context of Bulgaria's future. Karadimov stressed that the formation of a coalition government made up of mutually exclusive parties demonstrated a sense of statesmanship and a commitment to the greater good over party interests. He emphasized that, despite previous caretaker governments maintaining stability, the true political work begins with a regular cabinet. Karadimov pointed out that the lack of a parliamentary majority following caretaker governments had hindered effective policymaking.

Karadimov highlighted that the adoption of the 2025 budget would be a significant test for the current government, noting that the country's pursuit of Eurozone membership would be a key indicator of the government's stability and ability to deliver on long-term goals.

