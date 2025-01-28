Transgender Service Members Targeted as Trump Signs Orders to 'De-Woke' the Military

President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders late Monday aimed at reshaping the U.S. military, addressing issues ranging from diversity initiatives to transgender service members and the reinstatement of troops discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations. The orders, signed aboard Air Force One during a return flight from Florida, mark a significant shift in military policy and align with Trump’s campaign promises to prioritize military readiness and eliminate what he calls “woke” practices.

One of the executive orders bans diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across the military, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Homeland Security. The order directs Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to conduct an internal review of all DEI-related activities within 90 days, with the goal of eliminating any policies or practices that promote race- or sex-based preferences. Trump has long criticized DEI initiatives, arguing that they detract from the military’s primary mission of maintaining a lethal and effective fighting force. The move follows reports that the Air Force had begun reviewing training materials related to diversity, though officials clarified that certain historical curricula would remain intact.

Another order focuses on transgender service members, directing the Pentagon to formulate a new policy within 30 days that prioritizes military readiness. The order states that individuals who identify as a gender inconsistent with their biological sex cannot meet the rigorous standards required for military service. It also prohibits the use of gender pronouns within the Defense Department and restricts access to facilities based on biological sex. This reverses a 2021 order by President Joe Biden that allowed transgender individuals to serve openly. Trump’s administration has argued that the physical and mental health requirements for transgender individuals, particularly those undergoing transition surgery, are incompatible with military readiness. Advocacy groups, however, have criticized the move, noting that transgender service members have consistently demonstrated their capability and commitment.

In a separate order, Trump mandated the reinstatement of service members who were discharged for refusing to comply with the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. These individuals will be reinstated with their former rank, back pay, and benefits. The Pentagon had already rescinded the vaccine requirement in January 2023, following the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act, but only a small fraction of the over 8,000 discharged personnel had sought to rejoin. Critics of the order argue that reinstating these troops could undermine military discipline and set a precedent for opting out of other mandatory vaccinations, such as those for yellow fever or smallpox.

Additionally, Trump signed an executive order to develop a next-generation missile defense system for the United States, dubbed the “American Iron Dome.” Modeled after Israel’s missile defense system, the initiative aims to protect against ballistic, hypersonic, and advanced cruise missile threats. The order calls for the creation of a space-based detection and interception system, though it does not provide details on costs or timelines. The U.S. military already employs a range of missile defense systems, including the Patriot and Stinger systems, but the new initiative seeks to enhance capabilities against emerging threats.

These executive orders reflect Trump’s broader efforts to overhaul federal policies, particularly those related to the military. Since taking office last week, his administration has moved swiftly to implement campaign promises, including the elimination of DEI programs across the federal government. The Department of Veterans Affairs has already placed nearly 60 employees focused on DEI initiatives on paid administrative leave, with plans to shut down related offices. Trump has framed these actions as necessary to restore the military’s focus on combat readiness and to address recruitment shortfalls, which saw the services miss their 2023 goals by 41,000 personnel.

The orders have sparked debate, with supporters praising the emphasis on military effectiveness and critics warning of potential discrimination and the erosion of diversity efforts. As the Pentagon begins implementing these changes, the long-term impact on military culture and readiness remains to be seen.

