World | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 09:12
Bulgaria: 'Gulf of Mexico' is Now 'Gulf of America' on Google Maps—Here’s Why

Google Maps will soon display the name “Gulf of America” instead of the “Gulf of Mexico” for users in the United States, following an official name change ordered by President Donald Trump last week. The tech giant announced that it will update its maps once the federal Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) reflects the new designation. This aligns with Google’s policy of adopting name changes when they are officially updated in government sources. The change will be visible to U.S. users, while those in Mexico will continue to see the name “Gulf of Mexico.” Outside these two countries, both names will appear on the map.

In addition to the Gulf of Mexico, the Alaskan peak Denali, the highest mountain in North America, will also be renamed to “Mount McKinley” on Google Maps for U.S. users. The mountain was originally named Mount McKinley in 1917 to honor President William McKinley but was renamed Denali during the Obama administration in 2015. President Trump’s executive order reversed this change, along with others, as part of a series of actions taken shortly after his inauguration on January 20. The U.S. Department of the Interior confirmed that the name changes are official and that the GNIS is working to implement them promptly.

Google’s approach to naming geographical features is based on official government sources, which means it will reflect the updated names once they are formally recognized. The company stated that it has a “longstanding practice” of displaying the official local names of geographical features when there are variations between countries. This policy has been applied to other disputed locations, such as the body of water between Japan and South Korea, which is labeled as the “Sea of Japan (East Sea)” outside those countries. Similarly, the waterway between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula is labeled “Persian Gulf (Arabian Gulf)” in regions outside the Middle East.

The renaming of the Gulf of Mexico and Mount McKinley has sparked some international reactions. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum recently joked that North America, including the United States, should be renamed “Mexican America,” referencing an early historical map of the region. Meanwhile, Google’s decision to update its maps based on official U.S. government sources underscores its commitment to adhering to local naming conventions, even when they are subject to political or cultural disputes. The changes are expected to roll out once the GNIS updates its database, ensuring consistency with federal guidelines.

