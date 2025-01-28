'I Was Misled:' Bulgarian Defendant in the UK Denies Knowing She Spied for Russia

Katrin Ivanova, one of six Bulgarians on trial in the UK for allegedly spying for Russia, has claimed she was unaware she was engaging in espionage. She stated she believed she was assisting in tracking a fugitive wanted by Interpol, not realizing the true nature of her actions.

During her testimony at the Central Criminal Court, Ivanova said she had followed a Russian national, Kirill Kachur, to Montenegro. According to her, she was told by her partner, Biser Dzhambazov, that Kachur was wanted by Interpol for financial fraud. However, it later emerged that Kachur was considered a "foreign agent" by Moscow, not a criminal on Interpol’s radar. Ivanova expressed her belief that she would receive a substantial reward from Interpol once Kachur was apprehended.

Ivanova testified that the information she collected was passed on to Orlin Rusev, the alleged leader of the spy ring. She said Rusev assured her that the details were being forwarded to Interpol. Tearfully, she accused Dzhambazov of deceiving her and acting dishonestly, stating that he had misled her throughout the three years they worked together. When asked if Rusev and Dzhambazov had used her, she replied affirmatively, adding that the other two co-defendants, Vanya Gaberova and Tihomir Ivanchev, had also been complicit.

Ivanova denied any knowledge of the fake passports discovered by police in the London flat she shared with Dzhambazov. She insisted she was unaware of their existence, distancing herself from accusations of forgery or identity fraud. In earlier court proceedings, Ivanova admitted to following Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev, though she did not elaborate on her reasons for doing so.

The trial has already seen Rusev and Dzhambazov plead guilty, while Ivanova, Gaberova, and Ivanchev continue to deny the charges of espionage. Ivanova described feeling betrayed by Dzhambazov and expressed regret for her involvement, claiming she had been manipulated into participating in activities she did not fully understand.

The trial remains ongoing, with further revelations expected to emerge as the case unfolds.

Source: BNR