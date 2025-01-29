Bulgaria's Budget Crisis Poses Greater Threat to Eurozone Entry Than Inflation

Bulgaria's Budget Crisis Poses Greater Threat to Eurozone Entry Than Inflation

Bulgaria has been closely monitoring inflation trends both domestically and in the eurozone, as these figures are key to determining the country's potential entry into the eurozone. Despite meeting expectations for inflation in recent months, Bulgaria missed the required threshold by just 0.1%. As a result, the government plans to submit an extraordinary convergence report in February, with hopes of fulfilling the inflation criterion by January. However, questions are being raised about whether inflation is truly the central issue for Bulgaria's eurozone aspirations.

The bigger challenge facing Bulgaria may lie in its budget, which has been a subject of concern for the past four years. Experts have long warned of a fiscal crisis, pointing to uncontrollable spending and insufficient revenues. Politicians have largely avoided taking responsibility for addressing the issue, and this lack of action has left the country in a state of uncertainty. The government is still unable to confidently predict whether it will meet the 3% deficit target for 2024, with some sources in Brussels expressing doubts about Bulgaria's ability to maintain stable financial indicators.

The primary issue, according to experts, is the country's deficit. Bulgaria's deficit calculation for 2024 is based on local cash accounting methods, which only account for expenses incurred during the year. However, the European Commission uses an accrual basis, including planned expenses not yet realized. This difference has raised concerns that Bulgaria’s true deficit may be significantly higher than the government’s forecast, possibly surpassing 5%, which would put the country at risk of entering the excessive deficit procedure.

Bulgaria's budget for 2024, officially projected to meet the 3% deficit target, could fall short when calculated on an accrual basis. This raises further questions about whether the country can realistically meet fiscal criteria for eurozone entry. Additionally, the government faces significant challenges in preparing the 2025 budget, with already escalating expenses and limited political appetite for spending cuts or tax increases to meet the deficit target.

Meanwhile, political tensions have risen as criticism mounts regarding the current administration’s fiscal management. Political opponents accuse the former finance minister, Asen Vassilev, of contributing to the current crisis through irresponsible spending decisions, including large salary increases for the security sector. Another former finance minister, Simeon Dyankov, has also weighed in, warning that such spending would jeopardize Bulgaria’s chances of joining the eurozone.

The political landscape remains volatile, with the opposition party "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) threatening a vote of no confidence if the government delays the convergence report submission. However, practical challenges complicate this move, as the opposition does not have the required number of MPs to force a successful vote. Even if they gain support from smaller opposition groups, it is unlikely to result in a majority capable of toppling the government.

The situation is becoming increasingly complex, with Bulgaria’s fiscal stability and its ability to meet budgetary targets emerging as the critical issue. If the country fails to demonstrate long-term fiscal discipline, its hopes of joining the eurozone may be delayed far beyond its current projections.

Tags: Bulgaria, Eurozone, budget, inflation

