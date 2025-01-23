Joint Training of Bulgarian and US Naval Forces Enhances Maritime Security
The Bulgarian Naval Forces have been maintaining a heightened state of readiness for mine countermeasures to ensure safe navigation in the country's maritime territory. Since the onset of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, helicopters from the Chaika naval helicopter air base have been conducting regular flights, both day and night, to carry out mine detection and monitor the Black Sea for pollution.
In the past year, these helicopters have carried out thirty-three flights focused on surveying areas for potential mines and checking for sea pollution. The flights are part of a broader effort to ensure safety in the maritime zone, with crews regularly deployed to monitor the surface and inspect for floating sea mines or environmental hazards.
The flights are organized according to a schedule set by the Naval Forces Command, which ensures that helicopters are activated along designated routes to carry out their crucial tasks. The air base continues to deploy both helicopters and crews as part of ongoing operations to secure Bulgaria’s maritime space.
Source: Ministry of Defense
Major Pay Increase Takes Effect for the Bulgarian Armed Forces
Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has implemented a 30% salary increase for the Bulgarian Army
Bulgaria's F-16 Jets Are Coming Soon
Bulgaria is set to receive the first two F-16 fighter jets it purchased from the United States in April
Bulgaria Assumes Command of Black Sea Naval Mine Countermeasures Group
On January 15, a ceremony at the Naval Headquarters in Varna will mark the handover of command of the Naval Mine Countermeasures Group in the Black Sea
Bulgaria's Defense Strengthening: F-16 Jets to Arrive by Year-End
By the end of April, Bulgaria is set to receive the first two of its eight F-16 fighter jets, with the first delivery scheduled for January 31 in Greenville. Acting Minister of Defense Atanas
Bulgaria Participates in Major NATO Exercise to Enhance Military Readiness
Bulgaria is set to participate in NATO's largest exercise of 2025, "Steadfast Dart 2025" (STDT25), which will be held across Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania in the first quarter of the year
Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Criticizes Trump’s NATO Spending Proposal
Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Prof. Todor Tagarev described the idea of NATO countries allocating 5% of GDP to defense as unrealistic, labeling it a significant financial burden