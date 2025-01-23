Joint Training of Bulgarian and US Naval Forces Enhances Maritime Security

The Bulgarian Naval Forces have been maintaining a heightened state of readiness for mine countermeasures to ensure safe navigation in the country's maritime territory. Since the onset of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, helicopters from the Chaika naval helicopter air base have been conducting regular flights, both day and night, to carry out mine detection and monitor the Black Sea for pollution.

In the past year, these helicopters have carried out thirty-three flights focused on surveying areas for potential mines and checking for sea pollution. The flights are part of a broader effort to ensure safety in the maritime zone, with crews regularly deployed to monitor the surface and inspect for floating sea mines or environmental hazards.

The flights are organized according to a schedule set by the Naval Forces Command, which ensures that helicopters are activated along designated routes to carry out their crucial tasks. The air base continues to deploy both helicopters and crews as part of ongoing operations to secure Bulgaria’s maritime space.

Source: Ministry of Defense