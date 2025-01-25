Social Media Calls for Boycott in Bosnia and Herzegovina Over High Living Costs

Bulgaria: Social Media Calls for Boycott in Bosnia and Herzegovina Over High Living Costs @Pixabay

A call for a boycott on January 31, 2025, has been gaining traction in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with social media users urging citizens to refrain from purchasing goods at shops, gas stations, cafes, and restaurants. The protest is a response to the high cost of living, particularly rising food and energy prices, while wages remain stagnant. Organizers are advising people to purchase groceries in advance and prepare meals at home, avoiding spending money in restaurants on that day.

The boycott is inspired by a similar action in Croatia, where citizens took to boycotting retail networks on January 24 to protest high prices. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, many individuals have voiced concerns on online platforms, pointing out that food prices in the country are now higher than in some developed nations, including Germany. They also highlight the unbearable costs of housing, which contribute to the growing dissatisfaction with the country's economic situation.

Adis Kečo, a representative of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, stated that such actions reflect deeper socio-economic challenges in the country. He emphasized that while business profits are rising, workers’ wages remain insufficient to cover basic living expenses, further exacerbating the economic strain on citizens.

The organizers of the boycott are hoping to send a clear message to authorities and employers, calling for concrete actions to address the country’s inflation, raise the minimum wage, and improve living standards. Although the authorities have frozen the prices of essential food items on several occasions, the public's frustration with the ongoing economic issues remains high. The boycott aims to pressurize decision-makers into implementing meaningful reforms.

