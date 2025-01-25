Social Media Calls for Boycott in Bosnia and Herzegovina Over High Living Costs

Croatians Say 'Enough': Retailers Stunned by Mass Boycott Over Soaring Prices
Croatians staged a widespread boycott of shopping on Friday in protest against rising prices
A call for a boycott on January 31, 2025, has been gaining traction in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with social media users urging citizens to refrain from purchasing goods at shops, gas stations, cafes, and restaurants. The protest is a response to the high cost of living, particularly rising food and energy prices, while wages remain stagnant. Organizers are advising people to purchase groceries in advance and prepare meals at home, avoiding spending money in restaurants on that day.
The boycott is inspired by a similar action in Croatia, where citizens took to boycotting retail networks on January 24 to protest high prices. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, many individuals have voiced concerns on online platforms, pointing out that food prices in the country are now higher than in some developed nations, including Germany. They also highlight the unbearable costs of housing, which contribute to the growing dissatisfaction with the country's economic situation.
Adis Kečo, a representative of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, stated that such actions reflect deeper socio-economic challenges in the country. He emphasized that while business profits are rising, workers’ wages remain insufficient to cover basic living expenses, further exacerbating the economic strain on citizens.
The organizers of the boycott are hoping to send a clear message to authorities and employers, calling for concrete actions to address the country’s inflation, raise the minimum wage, and improve living standards. Although the authorities have frozen the prices of essential food items on several occasions, the public's frustration with the ongoing economic issues remains high. The boycott aims to pressurize decision-makers into implementing meaningful reforms.
Sources:
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned today after months of growing protests that were sparked by a deadly awning collapse
Students in Belgrade have staged a 24-hour blockade at a road junction in the "Autokomanda" neighborhood, part of the international E-75 route
Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of North Macedonia has emphasized the ongoing nature of the "Macedonian issue," which he claims remains unresolved and affects the rights of Macedonians
Serbia aims to introduce flying cars by 2027, according to President Aleksandar Vucic, who made the announcement during the World Economic Forum in Davos
Over 16,000 students in Greece have faced expulsions for using mobile phones in the classroom
Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski was the only leader from the Balkans to attend the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability