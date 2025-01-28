Sofia Authorities Boost Security Measures Around Central Churches

The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR) has announced that it will increase police presence around churches in central Sofia to maintain public order. The intensified patrols will involve officers from various units, including the Directorate General of Gendarmerie, Special Operations, and Combating Terrorism. This step aims to ensure safety in and around the churches, especially during large gatherings and significant Christian holidays.

In light of recent concerns, the SDVR leadership will hold a working meeting with representatives from the Holy Synod. The discussions will focus on additional measures to prevent incidents and maintain order in these areas. One of the primary concerns is preventing unregulated commercial activity, begging, and other violations, while also addressing any suspicious behavior.

This move follows a series of meetings prompted by concerns over criminal activity near Sofia's churches. Minister of the Interior Daniel Mitov recently met with members of the "BSP - United Left" coalition, including Atanas Atanasov, Ivan Takov, and Rumen Petkov, who have been vocal about the frequent incidents at places of worship. These discussions also follow a meeting in which Protosingel Vasily from the "St. Nedelya" cathedral shared concerns over the growing issues in the area.

The police's increased focus on maintaining security is part of the broader effort to address public safety and the rising concerns from both clergy and the public regarding incidents near the capital’s churches. Authorities are committed to tackling this ongoing issue in the area.

