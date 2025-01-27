More Bulgarian Regions Enforce Flu Restrictions, School Closures Extended

Society » HEALTH | January 27, 2025, Monday // 17:25
Bulgaria: More Bulgarian Regions Enforce Flu Restrictions, School Closures Extended @Ministry of Health

Three more regions in Bulgaria: Gabrovo, Montana, and Kyustendil, have declared an influenza epidemic and will implement temporary anti-epidemic measures starting from January 29. These measures include the suspension of in-person learning in schools, as seen in Plovdiv and Varna, where the restrictions already in place will be extended until February 4. However, the measures in Yambol will be lifted as of January 28, after the current restrictions expire today.

In addition to the newly affected regions, the flu epidemic continues in Vidin, Vratsa, Veliko Tarnovo, Pleven, Shumen, Dobrich, Blagoevgrad, and Haskovo. In all these areas, several preventive measures have been implemented, including the suspension of scheduled consultations for healthy pregnant women and children, as well as mandatory immunizations and re-immunizations. Hospital visits and visits to specialized institutions for children and adults have also been restricted to curb the spread of the virus.

To reduce the spread in schools and organized children's groups, enhanced filtering is in place to prevent children showing symptoms of flu or acute respiratory infections from attending. Disinfection procedures have been intensified as part of the measures. In certain regions like Haskovo, consultations for healthy children and pregnant women are carried out during specific hours in an effort to minimize exposure.

Additionally, some regions like Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, and Blagoevgrad have introduced mandatory mask-wearing in medical institutions, while in-person classes remain suspended in various districts, including Vidin, Vratsa, Haskovo, and from Wednesday, Plovdiv and Varna.

Source: Ministry of Health

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: epidemic, Bulgaria, flu

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Budget Crisis Poses Greater Threat to Eurozone Entry Than Inflation

|

300 Million Leva in New Debt Issued by Bulgaria Amid Strong Market Demand

|

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for January 28: Sunny with Moderate Winds

|

Authorities Suspect External Forces Behind Undersea Cable Damage Linked to Bulgarian Ship

|

Bulgaria's Resistance: How Over 48,000 Jews Were Saved from Nazi Deportation

|

Cyberattack Paralyzes Bulgaria's Supreme Administrative Court Systems

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Flu Cases on the Rise in Bulgaria, Expected to Peak Next Week

Bulgaria is currently experiencing the peak of its flu epidemic, according to Professor Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Disease

Society » Health | January 27, 2025, Monday // 11:48

Bulgaria Opts Out of EU's Joint Moderna Vaccine Procurement

Fifteen European countries have secured an agreement with the American COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna through the European Commission for the supply of vaccines over the next four years

Society » Health | January 24, 2025, Friday // 17:40

Alarming Flu Surge Forces Strict Measures in More Bulgarian Regions

From January 27, three more regions in Bulgaria will declare a flu epidemic

Society » Health | January 24, 2025, Friday // 17:37

Flu Epidemic Spreads to Two New Regions in Bulgaria

Two additional regions in Bulgaria have declared a flu epidemic

Society » Health | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 13:15

Flu Epidemic Declared in Three New Bulgarian Regions

Three new regions in Bulgaria have declared a flu epidemic following the increased spread of the virus

Society » Health | January 20, 2025, Monday // 17:21

Vidin Declares Flu Epidemic as Cases Surge Across Bulgaria

Vidin has become the second region in Bulgaria to declare a flu epidemic

Society » Health | January 20, 2025, Monday // 09:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria