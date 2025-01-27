More Bulgarian Regions Enforce Flu Restrictions, School Closures Extended

Three more regions in Bulgaria: Gabrovo, Montana, and Kyustendil, have declared an influenza epidemic and will implement temporary anti-epidemic measures starting from January 29. These measures include the suspension of in-person learning in schools, as seen in Plovdiv and Varna, where the restrictions already in place will be extended until February 4. However, the measures in Yambol will be lifted as of January 28, after the current restrictions expire today.

In addition to the newly affected regions, the flu epidemic continues in Vidin, Vratsa, Veliko Tarnovo, Pleven, Shumen, Dobrich, Blagoevgrad, and Haskovo. In all these areas, several preventive measures have been implemented, including the suspension of scheduled consultations for healthy pregnant women and children, as well as mandatory immunizations and re-immunizations. Hospital visits and visits to specialized institutions for children and adults have also been restricted to curb the spread of the virus.

To reduce the spread in schools and organized children's groups, enhanced filtering is in place to prevent children showing symptoms of flu or acute respiratory infections from attending. Disinfection procedures have been intensified as part of the measures. In certain regions like Haskovo, consultations for healthy children and pregnant women are carried out during specific hours in an effort to minimize exposure.

Additionally, some regions like Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, and Blagoevgrad have introduced mandatory mask-wearing in medical institutions, while in-person classes remain suspended in various districts, including Vidin, Vratsa, Haskovo, and from Wednesday, Plovdiv and Varna.

