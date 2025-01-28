Bulgaria Weather Forecast for January 28: Sunny with Moderate Winds

On January 28, Bulgaria is expected to experience mostly sunny weather, with fog in some areas. The wind will be moderate, coming from the south-southwest in Eastern Bulgaria. Temperatures will range between 13°C and 18°C, with Sofia reaching around 13°C.

Along the coast, the weather will be mostly sunny with some clouds. Winds will be light to moderate from the south-southwest. Highs will range from 11°C to 14°C, while the sea temperature is about 8°C. The sea swell will be between 1 and 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, it will remain mostly sunny with strong southwesterly winds. Temperatures will reach 13°C at 1,200 meters and 7°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)