Bulgaria Weather Forecast for January 28: Sunny with Moderate Winds

GERB MP: 'Bulgaria Was Ready for the Eurozone Back in 2021'
Delyan Dobrev, a member of the GERB party and chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, stated that Bulgaria was ready for the Eurozone in 2021
On January 28, Bulgaria is expected to experience mostly sunny weather, with fog in some areas. The wind will be moderate, coming from the south-southwest in Eastern Bulgaria. Temperatures will range between 13°C and 18°C, with Sofia reaching around 13°C.
Along the coast, the weather will be mostly sunny with some clouds. Winds will be light to moderate from the south-southwest. Highs will range from 11°C to 14°C, while the sea temperature is about 8°C. The sea swell will be between 1 and 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, it will remain mostly sunny with strong southwesterly winds. Temperatures will reach 13°C at 1,200 meters and 7°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
On January 27, the weather across Bulgaria is expected to be mostly sunny, with calm conditions and minimal wind
Air pollution is the leading environmental health risk in Europe, causing significant mortality, with 357,000 deaths in the European Union in 2022
The weather for the weekend of January 25-26 is expected to be mostly sunny across Bulgaria
Bulgaria is set to experience a predominantly cloudy day with light precipitation on January 24
The weather on January 23 is expected to remain mostly calm across Bulgaria
On January 22, the weather in Bulgaria will start with heavy cloud cover, which will begin to disperse in the evening
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability