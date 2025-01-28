Serbian Protests Intensify as Students Demand Accountability for Novi Sad Tragedy

Students in Belgrade have staged a 24-hour blockade at a road junction in the "Autokomanda" neighborhood, part of the international E-75 route. They announced their plans in detail on social media, emphasizing that the protest would remain peaceful. The students assured they would not disrupt the highway or tram tracks and urged citizens to join their cause.

The police have maintained a presence at the site following a directive from Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. Although he deemed the students' actions unlawful, Vučić called on law enforcement to ensure safety. At 11:52 a.m. local time, the exact time of the Novi Sad tragedy, the protesters observed a 15-minute silence in memory of the victims.

This wave of protests began after the collapse of a concrete canopy at the Novi Sad train station on November 1, 2024, which claimed 15 lives. The tragedy has sparked anti-government demonstrations across Serbia, with demands for accountability and justice for those responsible. Daily, citizens across the country pause for 15 minutes at the same hour to commemorate the victims.

Three days ago, students called for a general strike, prompting tens of thousands of citizens nationwide to join the movement. On January 24, streets in many Serbian cities were filled with protesters, and maps marking protest sites circulated widely online. However, no national unions have officially endorsed a general strike. Legal experts in local media have debated whether such a large-scale work stoppage is feasible under Serbian law without risking government or employer retaliation.

In response, President Vučić held a counter-rally with his supporters in Jagodina, central Serbia, where he announced plans to establish a new non-partisan movement. He criticized the protests and their legality but stopped short of announcing repressive measures.

Later today, Serbia's president, prime minister, and parliamentary speaker are expected to make a joint statement addressing the current situation and the escalating unrest.