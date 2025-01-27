Authorities Suspect External Forces Behind Undersea Cable Damage Linked to Bulgarian Ship

Bulgaria: Authorities Suspect External Forces Behind Undersea Cable Damage Linked to Bulgarian Ship

The Bulgarian Embassy in Stockholm has confirmed ongoing communication with Swedish authorities regarding the investigation into the Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which has been detained in the Baltic Sea. The Swedish prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into suspected sabotage, following reports of damage to an underwater communication cable between Latvia and Gotland. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bulgaria announced it is actively monitoring developments and will provide timely updates as new information emerges.

Swedish authorities, in cooperation with Latvia and NATO, are conducting the investigation. Multiple agencies, including the coast guard, armed forces, and national police operations department, are involved. The Swedish coast guard has boarded the "Vezhen," which is flagged under Malta and was anchored near Karlskrona. The vessel had previously departed from the Russian port of Ust-Luga and was en route from Sweden to Denmark when the incident occurred. Latvian authorities confirmed significant damage to the cable, reportedly caused by external forces, and have initiated criminal proceedings.

Captain Alexander Kalchev, executive director of the Navibulgar company, addressed the media in Varna, denying any possibility of sabotage by the crew. He explained that adverse weather conditions on January 25, including strong winds exceeding 25 meters per second, caused the ship’s anchor to "leak" and drag along the seabed. Kalchev noted that the ship's automatic identification system shows its route passing over the damaged cable, but the exact timing of the rupture remains unclear. He emphasized that the crew, consisting of eight Bulgarian officers and nine Myanmar sailors, would not have acted deliberately to cause damage.

Latvian authorities reported disruptions to data transmission services from the damaged cable but stated that end users were not affected. Latvia’s Prime Minister, Evika Siliņa, revealed that military ships were deployed to inspect the area, and NATO, along with other Baltic nations, is actively supporting the investigation. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson confirmed that Sweden would contribute its resources to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident occurred amidst heightened tensions following previous damage to underwater cables in the region. NATO had recently increased its presence in the Baltic Sea, responding to suspected Russian activities targeting energy and communication infrastructure. The Latvian police have identified at least two additional vessels in the area during the incident and are conducting checks to determine their involvement.

Kalchev reiterated that any damage caused was accidental, attributed to the challenging weather conditions, and called for further analysis to establish the precise details. He expressed confidence in the professionalism of the "Vezhen" crew, dismissing any allegations of intentional actions.

