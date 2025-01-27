Cyberattack Paralyzes Bulgaria's Supreme Administrative Court Systems

GERB MP: 'Bulgaria Was Ready for the Eurozone Back in 2021'
Delyan Dobrev, a member of the GERB party and chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, stated that Bulgaria was ready for the Eurozone in 2021
A cyberattack targeting the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) and administrative courts in Bulgaria occurred in the early hours of January 27, between midnight and 4 a.m. The incident disrupted the Unified Information Case Management System, effectively halting its operation, while the official website of the Supreme Administrative Court was also rendered inaccessible.
The SAC has reported that immediate measures are being taken to restore the affected systems. A crisis headquarters has been established to address the issue and is working in coordination with the Cybersecurity Department of the General Directorate for the Protection of Civil and Administrative Offences. Teams are actively involved in resolving the situation and restoring functionality as soon as possible.
Authorities have confirmed that all relevant institutions have been notified about the incident. Efforts are being coordinated with the 28 administrative courts across the country to mitigate the impact and maintain communication during this disruption. The crisis headquarters continues to manage the response in collaboration with these courts.
Officials from the Supreme Administrative Court assured the public that they are taking every step necessary to resolve the problem. The incident has brought together various teams and departments to investigate and secure the affected systems against further threats.
