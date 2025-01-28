Renovated House-Museum of Rayna Knyaginya Now Open in Sofia

Society » CULTURE | January 27, 2025, Monday // 14:52
Bulgaria: Renovated House-Museum of Rayna Knyaginya Now Open in Sofia @novinite.com

The house-museum of Rayna Knyaginya in Sofia, a cultural monument of local importance, has completed a major renovation and is now open to the public. Located in the Serdika district, the building was home to Rayna Popgeorgieva, a key figure in Bulgarian history, best known for sewing the main flag of the Panagyurishte Revolutionary District during the April Uprising.

The renovation preserved the authenticity of the house while modernizing it to serve as an interactive museum. The first floor will feature an exhibition space, showcasing various items including the piano Rayna Knyaginya played, flags she embroidered, and other personal belongings. On the second floor, a dedicated hall will offer children a chance to learn about her life and legacy.

Restoration efforts began in 2023, under the oversight of Sofia’s then-mayor, Yordanka Fandakova. Significant structural upgrades were made, including reinforcing the house, installing a new roof and windows, adding thermal insulation, and updating the plumbing and lighting systems. A ramp was also added to ensure the building is accessible, and the balconies were restored with the original railings preserved.

