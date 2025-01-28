Bulgaria Welcomes Release of Citizen Held by Hamas, Hopes for More Hostage Returns

Bulgaria has expressed its relief and joy following the release of its citizen, Daniella Gilboa, who had been held captive by Hamas. This positive outcome came after extensive diplomatic efforts, with Bulgaria actively participating in negotiations.

The country has conveyed its sincere gratitude to Qatar, Egypt, and the United States for their significant roles in the mediation process. Special thanks were extended to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, whose personal involvement and leadership were instrumental in securing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and facilitating the release of the hostages. Bulgaria also hopes that other hostages, including Matan Angrest, another Bulgarian citizen, will soon be reunited with their families.

Bulgaria reaffirms its commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at ensuring the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement. The country remains focused on contributing to the global push for peace, stability, and the safe return of all remaining hostages. In addition to safeguarding its citizens, Bulgaria continues to back initiatives promoting long-term security in the region.

Source: BGNES

