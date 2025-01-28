Bulgaria Welcomes Release of Citizen Held by Hamas, Hopes for More Hostage Returns

GERB MP: 'Bulgaria Was Ready for the Eurozone Back in 2021'
Delyan Dobrev, a member of the GERB party and chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, stated that Bulgaria was ready for the Eurozone in 2021
Bulgaria has expressed its relief and joy following the release of its citizen, Daniella Gilboa, who had been held captive by Hamas. This positive outcome came after extensive diplomatic efforts, with Bulgaria actively participating in negotiations.
The country has conveyed its sincere gratitude to Qatar, Egypt, and the United States for their significant roles in the mediation process. Special thanks were extended to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, whose personal involvement and leadership were instrumental in securing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and facilitating the release of the hostages. Bulgaria also hopes that other hostages, including Matan Angrest, another Bulgarian citizen, will soon be reunited with their families.
Bulgaria reaffirms its commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at ensuring the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement. The country remains focused on contributing to the global push for peace, stability, and the safe return of all remaining hostages. In addition to safeguarding its citizens, Bulgaria continues to back initiatives promoting long-term security in the region.
Source: BGNES
H.E. Ambassador Arun Kumar Sahu delivered a speech at the MENAR Film Festival 2025 in Bulgaria, highlighting the screening of the Gujarati film Hellaro
The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has deepened its collaboration with Bulgaria through a series of agreements aimed at advancing the country's infrastructure, energy, and cybersecurity capabilities
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov stated that the country does not anticipate a rise in migration from the Middle East, and believes that the current situation could lead to a reverse trend
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Bulgaria has announced ongoing efforts to secure safe departure options for Bulgarian citizens currently residing in Syria and wishing to leave
Otar Berdzenishvili, the Georgian Ambassador to Bulgaria, has announced his resignation in response to the Georgian government's decision to freeze EU membership talks
President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to enhancing cooperation between the European Union and Vietnam
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability