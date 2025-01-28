Flu Cases on the Rise in Bulgaria, Expected to Peak Next Week

January 27, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria is currently experiencing the peak of its flu epidemic, according to Professor Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. Speaking to Nova TV, Hristova confirmed that flu cases have been on the rise, with the highest number of infections expected in the coming week. She noted that 40% of flu test samples are coming back positive, a significant increase from the 10% positivity rate observed a month ago.

Although Sofia's flu incidence remains relatively low compared to the national average, Christova warned that the regions of Gabrovo and Burgas are likely to declare flu epidemics soon. As of Monday, the flu epidemic has already been declared in the regions of Vratsa, Pleven, and Shumen. The Ministry of Health stated that the anti-epidemic measures in these areas will remain in effect until the end of the month, with Vratsa's measures lasting until January 31, Pleven’s until February 2, and Shumen’s until February 4. Similar measures are continuing in Haskovo until January 31, including school closures.

Other regions, including Dobrich, Veliko Tarnovo, Varna, Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Yambol, and Vidin, have also implemented anti-epidemic protocols. Each regional health inspectorate is responsible for determining the specific measures to be enforced within its jurisdiction.

