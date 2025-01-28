The Guardian: Bulgarian Authorities Obstructed Rescue of Migrant Youth Who Died in the Cold

Bulgarian authorities are facing serious accusations of obstructing the rescue of three Egyptian teenage boys who tragically froze to death near the Bulgarian-Turkish border in late December, writes "The Guardian". Humanitarian organizations No Name Kitchen (NNK) and Collettivo Rotte Balcaniche (CRB) have compiled evidence, including photos, testimonies, and geolocations, which suggest that Bulgarian authorities ignored emergency calls and hindered rescue attempts. The boys, identified as Ahmed Samra, 17, Ahmed Elawdan, 16, and 15-year-old Seifalla Elbeltagy, called for help after becoming lost in the cold forests of Burgas in southeastern Bulgaria, but they were unable to survive the freezing temperatures.

According to NNK and CRB, they were alerted on December 27, 2024, to the boys' distress and made multiple calls to Bulgaria’s emergency 112 number, but their efforts to assist were obstructed by the border police. One of the boys was found with “dog paw prints and boot prints around his body,” leading the organizations to believe that border police had encountered him, either alive or dead, but left him behind in the cold. When activists later returned to the scene, they found that the prints had been erased. One of the bodies was discovered to have been partly eaten by an animal. Additionally, the report highlights a pattern of harassment against rescue teams, including the vandalism of their car, the confiscation of passports and phones, and the strip-searching of a female activist by border officers.

The Bulgarian interior ministry rejected these accusations, asserting that border forces had responded promptly to the reports of young people in distress and conducted numerous search-and-rescue operations in 2024. The ministry claimed that patrols were sent out immediately and that investigations were ongoing. However, the humanitarian organizations are calling for an independent investigation into the case, urging authorities to address systemic negligence and violence at the border. They emphasize that it should not be left to activists to carry out rescue missions, as border police are specifically trained and paid for such tasks. The tragic deaths of the three minors, despite multiple alerts to emergency services, have raised serious concerns about the treatment of migrants and asylum seekers at Europe’s borders, with some pointing to a broader issue of human rights abuses by Bulgarian authorities.

What we reported:

In December, three young migrant boys tragically lost their lives in Bulgaria after crossing the border from Turkey, raising serious questions about the response of local authorities. The deaths occurred in Strandzha Mountain, a region known for its rugged terrain and freezing winter temperatures, which presents significant challenges for those trying to cross it illegally. Authorities found the bodies of the three victims – identified as 15-year-olds Ahmed Samra, Seifalla Elbeltagy, and 17-year-old Ahmed Elawdan – in separate incidents between December 28 and 29. Initial investigations revealed that none of the victims had identification documents, and there were no immediate signs of violence. However, experts suggest that they likely succumbed to the harsh conditions, including frostbite and exhaustion.

A volunteer group first discovered the body of one of the boys, Ahmed Samra, after receiving urgent calls and coordinates from emergency services. Despite their attempts to help, border police reportedly hindered their rescue efforts, and the boy was found dead the next day. The volunteers, who had alerted authorities about the children’s condition, claim the bodies were in the same location they had indicated, despite police reports stating otherwise. The bodies of the other two boys were later discovered near the original coordinates, with fresh signs of border police presence found nearby. Activists contend that authorities had been to the area but did not assist the children.

The Bulgarian Interior Ministry initially denied receiving any alerts about the migrants’ distress, but later confirmed that calls had been made. There were contradictions in their statements regarding the police’s actions, with authorities claiming they visited the area but found no migrants. Local organizations like Mission Wings, which works with migrants, have raised concerns about the lack of response from the authorities, as well as the role of traffickers who abandoned the children. Human rights groups have called for further investigation into the tragic incident, highlighting the broader issue of migrant deaths at the Bulgarian border.

This incident is part of a larger pattern of deaths among migrants attempting to cross the Bulgarian-Turkish border. In recent years, the region has seen numerous casualties, with reports of at least 93 deaths in 2022 and 2023. The failure of both traffickers and authorities to protect vulnerable migrants, especially children, has sparked outrage among human rights advocates. The activists involved in the case have called for greater accountability and transparency in the handling of such tragedies, as well as more effective measures to prevent future deaths.