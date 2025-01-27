Bulgarian MP Observed and Defended the Belarusian Election Process

Politics | January 27, 2025, Monday // 11:01
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MP Observed and Defended the Belarusian Election Process @vazrazhdane.bg

Krastyo Vrachev, a Bulgarian MP from the pro-Russian "Revival" party, participated as one of around 430 international observers during the controversial presidential elections in Belarus. The elections, which saw long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko, running for a seventh term, securing almost 88% of the vote, were widely condemned by the European Parliament, which referred to them as a "parody" before they even took place.

Vrachev, a trained meat and milk technologist and chairman of the party's Karlovo branch, is known for advocating food sovereignty. He had previously run for mayor of Karlovo in 2023, though he did not progress past the initial rounds. In an interview with Belarus's state-run BELTA agency, he downplayed the criticism of Lukashenko's regime, stating, "They say there was a dictatorship here, but I don't think so. The reality is completely different. People are calm and communicate easily. It's not like that in Europe at all."

Belarusian state media and TASS have referred to Vrachev as a representative of the Bulgarian parliament, further emphasizing his role in the election observation mission.

Sources:

  • Dnevnik
  • BELTA
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Belarus, Revival, Bulgarian, elections

Related Articles:

'I Was Misled:' Bulgarian Defendant in the UK Denies Knowing She Spied for Russia

Katrin Ivanova, one of six Bulgarians on trial in the UK for allegedly spying for Russia, has claimed she was unaware she was engaging in espionage

Crime | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 09:02

Joint Training of Bulgarian and US Naval Forces Enhances Maritime Security

The Bulgarian Naval Forces have been maintaining a heightened state of readiness for mine countermeasures to ensure safe navigation in the country's maritime territory

Politics » Defense | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 08:32

Eurozone Entry and Budget Struggles: Bulgaria’s Early Steps Under New Leadership

In the early days of Bulgaria’s new government, some of the key economic policy directions have become clearer, though several warning signs have also emerged

Business » Finance | January 27, 2025, Monday // 13:14

The Guardian: Bulgarian Authorities Obstructed Rescue of Migrant Youth Who Died in the Cold

Bulgarian authorities are facing serious accusations of obstructing the rescue of three Egyptian teenage boys who tragically froze to death near the Bulgarian-Turkish border in late December

Society » Incidents | January 27, 2025, Monday // 12:01

Company Denis Sabotage as Bulgarian Vessel Suspected in Baltic Cable Cut

Swedish authorities have detained the Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which is suspected of damaging an optical cable on the Baltic Sea floor

World » EU | January 27, 2025, Monday // 11:11

China Bans Imports of Sheep, Goats, Poultry from Bulgaria

China has imposed a ban on the import of sheep, goats, poultry, and other ungulates from several countries

Business » Industry | January 27, 2025, Monday // 10:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Joint Training of Bulgarian and US Naval Forces Enhances Maritime Security

The Bulgarian Naval Forces have been maintaining a heightened state of readiness for mine countermeasures to ensure safe navigation in the country's maritime territory

Politics » Defense | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 08:32

Bulgaria Welcomes Release of Citizen Held by Hamas, Hopes for More Hostage Returns

Bulgaria has expressed its relief and joy following the release of its citizen, Daniella Gilboa, who had been held captive by Hamas

Politics » Diplomacy | January 27, 2025, Monday // 12:05

Bulgaria's Asen Vassilev Warns of Missed Eurozone Opportunity and Fiscal Instability

Former Finance Minister and WCC-DB MP Asen Vassilev highlighted Bulgaria's compliance with Eurozone criteria, noting the country’s inflation rate of 2.6%, well below the 3% threshold

Politics | January 27, 2025, Monday // 09:14

Bulgarian MPs from DPS-Dogan Retain Immunity Amid Heated Parliamentary Debate

Jeyhan Ibryamov, a deputy from "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - DPS *Dogan)," retained his parliamentary immunity

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 15:15

Sergey Stanishev Announces Candidacy to Restore Direction and Purpose to the Bulgarian Socialist Party

Sergey Stanishev announced his candidacy for the leadership of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), emphasizing his desire to restore purpose and political direction to the party

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 14:56

"Savior of Immunities": Peevski Criticizes Borissov and Demands Action on Eurozone Membership

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning and a controversial figure sanctioned for corruption by the US and UK, launched an attack on GERB chairman Boyko Borissov during a session of parliament

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria