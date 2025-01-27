Bulgarians Behind Historic Fraud Case Prompt Stricter UK Social Benefit Controls

Life Satisfaction in Bulgaria Falls Below EU Average: A Stark Contrast
Bulgaria ranks last in the European Union in terms of life satisfaction
The British government has introduced a bill aimed at tightening control over social benefits following a major case of fraud involving five Bulgarians. The individuals were convicted of stealing 54 million pounds in what is now recognized as the largest social benefits scam in the history of the UK. In response to this and similar cases, the government is taking steps to increase scrutiny and penalties for benefit fraud.
Under the proposed legislation, social workers will be granted enhanced powers to investigate and prevent fraudulent claims. These workers will be authorized to access individuals' personal bank accounts and conduct searches without the presence of law enforcement officers. They will also have the authority to seize items suspected of being purchased with illegally obtained benefits. Additionally, offenders could face a two-year revocation of their driving licenses.
This initiative comes as the British Treasury suffers an estimated loss of approximately 10 billion pounds each year due to fraudulent social benefit claims. With these new measures, the government hopes to combat this significant financial drain and deter future abuses.
Source: Nova TV
President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders late Monday aimed at reshaping the U.S. military, addressing issues ranging from diversity initiatives to transgender service members
The European Union (EU) has announced a €30 million emergency aid package to help Moldova address a worsening energy crisis caused by Gazprom's decision to halt gas supplies to the country
Google Maps will soon display the name “Gulf of America” instead of the “Gulf of Mexico” for users in the United States
A Chinese AI startup, DeepSeek, has gained widespread attention for its breakthrough AI model, DeepSeek R1
A call for a boycott on January 31, 2025, has been gaining traction in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with social media users urging citizens to refrain from purchasing goods at shops
Students in Belgrade have staged a 24-hour blockade at a road junction in the "Autokomanda" neighborhood, part of the international E-75 route
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability