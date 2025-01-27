Bulgarians Behind Historic Fraud Case Prompt Stricter UK Social Benefit Controls

The British government has introduced a bill aimed at tightening control over social benefits following a major case of fraud involving five Bulgarians. The individuals were convicted of stealing 54 million pounds in what is now recognized as the largest social benefits scam in the history of the UK. In response to this and similar cases, the government is taking steps to increase scrutiny and penalties for benefit fraud.

Under the proposed legislation, social workers will be granted enhanced powers to investigate and prevent fraudulent claims. These workers will be authorized to access individuals' personal bank accounts and conduct searches without the presence of law enforcement officers. They will also have the authority to seize items suspected of being purchased with illegally obtained benefits. Additionally, offenders could face a two-year revocation of their driving licenses.

This initiative comes as the British Treasury suffers an estimated loss of approximately 10 billion pounds each year due to fraudulent social benefit claims. With these new measures, the government hopes to combat this significant financial drain and deter future abuses.

Source: Nova TV