On Sunday, the 80th anniversary of the Holocaust was commemorated globally, with events taking place in various locations to honor the millions of victims. In Amsterdam, hundreds gathered at the Auschwitz Memorial in Wertheimpark. The solemn ceremony was attended by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Holocaust survivors, and members of the public. Jacques Grishaver, representing the Dutch Auschwitz Committee, addressed the gathering, emphasizing that the pain of the Holocaust continues to drive the commitment to ensuring that the phrase "Never Again Auschwitz" becomes a reality, not just a promise.

The formal commemoration will continue at Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland today, the site of one of the most horrific chapters of human history. It was at this location where over one million people, including Jews, Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war, LGBTQ+ individuals, and others, were murdered by Nazi forces. January 27 marks the anniversary of its liberation by Soviet forces in 1945, a day that has become a powerful symbol of the Holocaust. This year, the anniversary holds particular significance as the survivors of these atrocities, now in their advanced years, continue to witness and share their painful memories. Around 50 survivors are expected to attend the ceremony, alongside political leaders, royalty, and dignitaries from around the world.

Among those survivors is Barbara Donezka, who returned to the barracks where she had been imprisoned as a child. Standing near the wooden bed she once occupied, she reflected on the horrors she endured, including the loss of her young friend Helena, who died at just four years old. “It was the first time I ever got in touch with death,” she recalled, adding that she had once thought only adults would perish, not children. The anniversary serves not only as a memorial for those lost but also as a reminder of the deep personal wounds carried by those who survived.

World leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Britain’s King Charles III will attend the ceremony, joining dignitaries from various countries. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, is not attending due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court regarding alleged war crimes in Gaza. Instead, Education Minister Yoav Kisch will represent Israel.

Auschwitz, now a museum and memorial, continues to stand as a global symbol of the atrocities of the Holocaust and the enduring dangers of hatred, racism, and antisemitism. In 2024, more than 1.83 million people visited the site to learn about its history, ensuring that the lessons of the past are passed down to future generations. The memory of the Holocaust is also a call to protect the values of freedom, tolerance, and human dignity.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov shared his thoughts on "X", acknowledging the Holocaust as the darkest chapter of modern history and stressing that the lessons of humanity, tolerance, and respect for freedom should never be forgotten. #WeRemember

