China Bans Imports of Sheep, Goats, Poultry from Bulgaria
China has imposed a ban on the import of sheep, goats, poultry, and other ungulates from several countries, including Bulgaria, due to concerns over livestock diseases like sheeppox, goatpox, and foot-and-mouth disease. This measure applies to both processed and unprocessed products. The decision follows the World Health Organization’s reports on disease outbreaks across various regions.
The ban also affects other countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe, such as Ghana, Somalia, Qatar, DR Congo, Nigeria, Tanzania, Egypt, East Timor, and Eritrea. In addition, imports of similar livestock from Palestine, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh have been suspended due to outbreaks of sheeppox and goatpox.
China’s General Administration of Customs confirmed the ban on January 21. The country, the world’s largest importer of meat, has also suspended imports of ungulates and related products from Germany following a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak there.
