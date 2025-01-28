Russian forces have intensified their efforts to capture Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, with reports indicating significant advances near the settlement and other areas. Analysts suggest that this could signal a shift in Russia’s strategic focus, with the possibility of redeploying elements of the Eastern Military District (EMD) to reinforce positions on the Toretsk front. The goal appears to be to secure the city before launching further offensives towards Kostiantynivka, as Russian forces continue to fight fiercely for control of key locations.

Recent clashes near settlements such as Andriivka and Novojelyzavetivka reflect the ongoing push by Russian forces in Donetsk, as they attempt to strengthen their positions in the region. The situation in Toretsk has become particularly intense, with Russian troops employing scorched earth tactics to target infrastructure and Ukrainian defenses. Despite the difficult urban terrain, Russia’s progress could gain momentum if they manage to advance beyond Toretsk into the open fields to the west.

Reports from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) emphasize that while Russian forces have made gradual gains, the pace of their advances remains slower than typical for modern mechanized warfare. The capture of Toretsk is a critical objective, with analysts predicting that the seizure of this area could allow Russia to focus efforts on eliminating a Ukrainian salient to the southwest. This would potentially pave the way for a stronger offensive towards Kostiantynivka in the spring or summer of 2025, contingent on the readiness of Russian forces.

In the broader context of Donetsk Oblast, Russia’s military actions have continued to target various fronts. The Russian Ministry of Defence has been particularly vocal about their progress in Velyka Novosilka, where claims of full control over the settlement have surfaced. However, some Russian sources suggest that while significant portions of the town have been secured, Ukrainian forces remain active, conducting counterattacks in parts of the settlement. The situation in Velyka Novosilka, coupled with the broader strategic objectives in Donetsk, highlights the ongoing challenge for Russian forces to maintain momentum as they face Ukrainian resistance and difficult terrain.

Meanwhile, in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, the Russian military targeted critical infrastructure with a series of drone strikes. These attacks, which resulted in a fire breaking out, were focused on critical infrastructure facilities, but no casualties were reported. Ukrainian forces remain on high alert as these attacks continue to disrupt daily life and target key assets.

Despite these setbacks, Russian forces continue their heavy bombardment of Ukrainian positions across the frontlines. Reports from the Ukrainian General Staff indicate that over the past day, Russian forces launched 45 airstrikes and shelled Ukrainian positions more than 5,000 times, using a range of artillery and kamikaze drones. The most intense fighting remains concentrated on the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Lyman fronts, where Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled numerous Russian assaults.

As Russian forces advance in Donetsk, the strategic importance of the Toretsk front cannot be overstated. If Russia is successful in capturing this city and eliminating Ukrainian forces to the southwest, it could set the stage for a renewed push towards Kostiantynivka. However, analysts remain uncertain about the sustainability of Russian military capabilities after months of sustained offensives. Whether Russian forces can maintain their momentum in the region or if they will face logistical and operational challenges remains to be seen, with the coming months likely determining the next phase of the conflict.

