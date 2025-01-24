Bankya Explosion Aftermath: One Dead, One Still Missing, and Questions Over Gas Safety

Society » INCIDENTS | January 27, 2025, Monday // 09:19
Bulgaria: Bankya Explosion Aftermath: One Dead, One Still Missing, and Questions Over Gas Safety

One man remains missing following an explosion in a house in Bankya on Friday. This individual is the brother of the woman found under the rubble on Saturday morning. The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has opened pre-trial proceedings, focusing on potential negligence or ignorance related to the incident. It has been reported that the last inspection of the house's gas system was conducted in 2020, and there is an ongoing investigation into whether the house had a gas detector, which is mandatory for safety. The family living in the neighboring house, which was also severely affected by the blast, has been relocated to a hotel. A donation account has been opened to support the victims, and local authorities have started evaluating the damage to the surrounding properties. Although 25 houses were impacted, the damage to most of them is not severe.

In the wake of the explosion, questions regarding the control over household gas installations have emerged. Eng. Nikolay Dachev, a specialist in high-risk facilities, discussed the regulations during a Nova TV interview, emphasizing that gas facilities must be regularly checked in line with safety standards. He explained that gas distribution companies are required to verify whether an audit book has been certified, ensuring the safety of gas installations.

Furthermore, Dachev highlighted that households should have their gas facilities inspected annually or at least every 18 months for potential malfunctions. Under the law, rooms with gas boilers are also required to be equipped with gas detectors. Despite this, many households have yet to install such safety devices. Dachev also pointed out that if an audit book is not certified, the gas company can cut off the gas supply to the home.

The investigation continues as authorities search for the missing man and gather more details about the incident, while public awareness grows around the importance of regular safety checks for household gas installations.

Sources:

  • BNT
  • Nova TV
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bankya, explosion, missing

Related Articles:

Search Underway for Missing Pair Following Devastating Explosion in Bankya

Authorities in Bankya are conducting a search operation for two individuals, a man and a woman, following an explosion that occurred in a private home

Society » Incidents | January 24, 2025, Friday // 15:22

Gas Explosion Levels Bankya Home

A gas boiler exploded in a private home in Bankya, leading to a significant blast

Society » Incidents | January 24, 2025, Friday // 13:07

One Month Later: Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay from Konare Continues

Thirteen-year-old Nikolay from the village of Konare, Stara Zagora region, has been missing for a month

Society » Incidents | January 17, 2025, Friday // 10:06

23 Days of Searching: No Trace Found of Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay

For the 23rd consecutive day, authorities in Bulgaria continue their search for 13-year-old Nikolay

Society » Incidents | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 11:37

Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay in Konare Enters Eighth Day

The search for 13-year-old Nikolay from the village of Konare continues into its eighth day without any significant breakthroughs

Society » Incidents | December 24, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32

Dog of Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay Found, Search Intensifies

The dog belonging to 13-year-old Nikolay, who has been missing from the village of Konare in Stara Zagora since December 17, has been located

Society » Incidents | December 23, 2024, Monday // 09:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

The Guardian: Bulgarian Authorities Obstructed Rescue of Migrant Youth Who Died in the Cold

Bulgarian authorities are facing serious accusations of obstructing the rescue of three Egyptian teenage boys who tragically froze to death near the Bulgarian-Turkish border in late December

Society » Incidents | January 27, 2025, Monday // 12:01

Search Underway for Missing Pair Following Devastating Explosion in Bankya

Authorities in Bankya are conducting a search operation for two individuals, a man and a woman, following an explosion that occurred in a private home

Society » Incidents | January 24, 2025, Friday // 15:22

Gas Explosion Levels Bankya Home

A gas boiler exploded in a private home in Bankya, leading to a significant blast

Society » Incidents | January 24, 2025, Friday // 13:07

Bus and Truck Collide on Hemus Highway, Causing Injuries and Delays

Two people were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on the Hemus Highway near the Vitinya Tunnel this morning

Society » Incidents | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 11:45

Bomb Threats Reported Across Schools in Bulgaria

Several schools across Bulgaria have received dozens of bomb threats via email

Society » Incidents | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05

Massive Fire Erupts in Burgas Industrial Zone, One Injured

A major fire erupted around 1:30 p.m. in the industrial zone near the Meden Rudnik district in Burgas

Society » Incidents | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria