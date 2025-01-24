Bankya Explosion Aftermath: One Dead, One Still Missing, and Questions Over Gas Safety

One man remains missing following an explosion in a house in Bankya on Friday. This individual is the brother of the woman found under the rubble on Saturday morning. The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has opened pre-trial proceedings, focusing on potential negligence or ignorance related to the incident. It has been reported that the last inspection of the house's gas system was conducted in 2020, and there is an ongoing investigation into whether the house had a gas detector, which is mandatory for safety. The family living in the neighboring house, which was also severely affected by the blast, has been relocated to a hotel. A donation account has been opened to support the victims, and local authorities have started evaluating the damage to the surrounding properties. Although 25 houses were impacted, the damage to most of them is not severe.

In the wake of the explosion, questions regarding the control over household gas installations have emerged. Eng. Nikolay Dachev, a specialist in high-risk facilities, discussed the regulations during a Nova TV interview, emphasizing that gas facilities must be regularly checked in line with safety standards. He explained that gas distribution companies are required to verify whether an audit book has been certified, ensuring the safety of gas installations.

Furthermore, Dachev highlighted that households should have their gas facilities inspected annually or at least every 18 months for potential malfunctions. Under the law, rooms with gas boilers are also required to be equipped with gas detectors. Despite this, many households have yet to install such safety devices. Dachev also pointed out that if an audit book is not certified, the gas company can cut off the gas supply to the home.

The investigation continues as authorities search for the missing man and gather more details about the incident, while public awareness grows around the importance of regular safety checks for household gas installations.

Sources: