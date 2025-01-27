Sweden Detains Bulgarian-Owned Ship Over Suspected Sabotage of Baltic Undersea Cable (UPDATED)

Swedish authorities have launched a preliminary investigation into suspected sabotage after damage was reported to an underwater fiber optic cable connecting Latvia to the Swedish island of Gotland. Prosecutors have ordered the detention of the vessel Vezhen, a Maltese-flagged ship owned by the Navigation Maritime Bulgare, anchored near the port of Karlskrona. The shipping company is based in Varna, Bulgaria, and operates cargo and passenger vessels.

Update: The ship, carrying a crew of eight Bulgarian officers and nine Myanmar sailors, encountered high winds exceeding 25 meters per second, causing its anchor to drag along the seafloor. Captain Alexander Kalchev, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Navibulgar, clarified that the incident was likely a result of the adverse weather, not sabotage, and emphasized that there was no malicious intent. Following the storm, the crew discovered the anchor had shifted, potentially causing the cable damage. The Swedish coast guard boarded the ship for inspection, though Kalchev noted their aggressive approach. The ship, launched in 2022 and en route to South America with a cargo of fertilizer, had recently departed from the Russian port of Ust-Luga. Tracking data shows it was in the vicinity of the damage, but Kalchev pointed out that another vessel was nearby. The Swedish authorities, in cooperation with Latvia and NATO, are investigating the incident, which comes amid growing concerns over underwater cable damage in the region, possibly linked to Russia's "shadow fleet."

Swedish prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist stated that several agencies, including the National Police Operations Department, the Coast Guard, and the Armed Forces, are involved in the investigation. The Swedish Coast Guard confirmed its presence at the scene, with spokesman Matthias Lindholm noting that measures are being taken in line with the prosecutor’s directives.

The Vezhen reportedly departed from the Russian port of Ust-Luga several days before the incident and was sailing between Gotland and Latvia at the time the cable damage is believed to have occurred. Latvian state broadcaster reported disruptions in data transmission on the cable running between Ventspils, Latvia, and Gotland, concluding that the cable had been cut. While the broadcaster managed to maintain operations using alternative data routes, repairs to the damaged cable are underway.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa stated on social media that her government is collaborating with Swedish authorities and NATO to investigate the incident. This includes patrolling the area and inspecting ships present at the time of the damage. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson confirmed that a cable belonging to a Latvian legal entity is suspected to have been damaged and mentioned that he had spoken with Siliņa regarding the matter.

This incident is the latest in a series of attacks on energy and communications infrastructure in the Baltic Sea region. Experts and political leaders, including those referenced by AFP, have pointed to these acts as part of a broader "hybrid war" strategy attributed to Russia. Such incidents have heightened tensions and underscored vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure.

