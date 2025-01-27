Weather Update: Warm Day Ahead with Fog in Lowlands and Clear Conditions in the Mountains

On January 27, the weather across Bulgaria is expected to be mostly sunny, with calm conditions and minimal wind. The early morning in lowland areas may see some fog. Temperatures will range from -4°C to 0°C in the colder hours, with highs reaching between 12°C and 17°C, and around 13°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will start with cloudy skies but clear up to mostly sunny conditions as it progresses. A light southerly wind will prevail in the region, and temperatures will reach between 9°C and 12°C. The sea water temperature will remain between 8°C and 9°C.

The mountains will experience sunny weather throughout the day. Winds will be light to moderate from the west-southwest, though stronger gusts are expected in the highest parts of the mountains. Daytime highs will be around 10°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and approximately 4°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)