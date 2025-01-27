Increase in Israeli Tourists Expected in Bulgaria After Gaza Ceasefire

Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria Yossi Levi-Sfari expects an increase in Israeli tourists to Bulgaria following the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement. He emphasized that Israel's citizens prefer nearby and friendly destinations for their vacations, and Bulgaria fits this description perfectly. The diplomat pointed to the long-standing historical ties between the two nations and noted that multiple airlines offer regular flights between Israel and Bulgaria's major cities, including Sofia, Plovdiv, and Varna, with seasonal connections to Burgas.

During a meeting with Varna’s mayor, Blagomir Kotsev, the ambassador discussed opportunities to promote Varna as a year-round destination for Israeli visitors. They also explored ways in which Israel could contribute its expertise in water supply and resource management to Bulgaria, particularly in addressing inefficiencies in the country’s water network. Kotsev also expressed Bulgaria’s strong support for Israel’s position in its ongoing conflict with terrorist groups, emphasizing the municipality’s solidarity.

Ambassador Sfari further discussed the devastating impact of the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas, which led to the abduction of 250 people, with 94 still held captive. He reiterated that Israel’s fight is not against the Palestinian people, but against Hamas extremists. The diplomat stressed that while the ceasefire agreement represents a crucial first step in securing the release of hostages, Israel's struggle would persist. He also expressed gratitude for Bulgaria's efforts to help secure the release of two Bulgarian sailors captured by the Houthis.

The ambassador and mayor later honored the Varna Jewish community's Monument of Gratitude, commemorating the rescue of Bulgarian Jews from the Holocaust death camps.