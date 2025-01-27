Air Pollution Deaths: Bulgaria Leads the EU in Mortality Rates

Air pollution is the leading environmental health risk in Europe, causing significant mortality, with 357,000 deaths in the European Union in 2022. The majority of these deaths are linked to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which is produced by dust, smoke, and vehicle exhaust. Additionally, nitrogen dioxide from burning fuels and ozone found in smog contribute to a considerable number of fatalities.

The health impacts of air pollution are far-reaching, affecting the heart, lungs, and overall health, with conditions such as respiratory diseases, strokes, lung cancer, and diabetes being common outcomes. Vulnerable groups, including older adults, children, and individuals with pre-existing health issues, face even higher risks from air pollution.

While North Macedonia had the highest mortality rate in Europe for PM2.5 exposure in 2021, Bulgaria holds the record for the highest death rate within the EU. With 158 premature deaths per 100,000 people, Bulgaria is followed by Poland and Hungary with 125 and 107 deaths, respectively. Despite a 45% reduction in deaths linked to PM2.5 between 2005 and 2022, the European Environment Agency (EEA) underscores that air pollution remains a major environmental health threat.

Beyond the direct health consequences, air pollution also imposes a heavy economic burden, driving up healthcare costs, shortening life expectancy, and decreasing productivity. Furthermore, pollution damages the environment, affecting water and soil quality. In response to these challenges, the EU introduced stricter air quality regulations in 2024, aiming to align pollution levels with global health standards. The new rules also grant citizens the right to take legal action if governments fail to comply with the regulations.

