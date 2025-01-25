Croatians Say 'Enough': Retailers Stunned by Mass Boycott Over Soaring Prices
Croatians staged a widespread boycott of shopping on Friday in protest against rising prices, with consumer groups leading the effort. According to the country's tax administration, daily sales volumes were down by 50% compared to the previous Friday. The protest, fueled by a social media campaign, sought to pressure retailers accused of contributing to surging inflation.
Midday scenes at typically busy locations, such as a central supermarket in Zagreb, revealed only a few customers. Danko Horvat, a barman from the city, described the boycott as a symbolic stand against price gouging, noting that while it may not cause immediate financial harm to retailers, it sends a strong message.
Consumer protection groups, including "Halo, inspektore," which spearheaded the campaign, expressed satisfaction with the public's response. "People feel cheated," said Josip Kelemen from the group, adding that the movement resonated across socioeconomic lines, with even wealthier citizens joining in.
The boycott received backing from opposition parties, trade unions, several local celebrities, and two government ministers. Images and social media posts showed eerily empty stores across Croatia. Prime Minister Andrej Plenković acknowledged the boycott as an important demonstration, highlighting that people are actively monitoring and comparing prices both domestically and in neighboring countries such as Slovenia and Italy, where goods are often more affordable.
The government plans to review its list of price-controlled products in the coming week, aiming to address the concerns raised by the protest. Analysts point to Croatia’s high value-added tax (VAT) as a contributing factor to elevated prices.
Croatia’s inflation rate stood at 4.5% in December 2023, the highest in the eurozone, where the average was 2.4%. Consumer groups have consistently criticized the steady price increases since Croatia adopted the euro in January 2023. Official data shows that the average net salary in Croatia in November was 1,366 euros.
Source: France24
