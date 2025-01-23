Bulgaria Among EU Nations Struggling Most to Keep Homes Warm

In 2023, 10.6% of the population in the European Union reported being unable to keep their homes adequately warm, marking an increase of 1.3 percentage points compared to the previous year, according to Eurostat, the EU's official statistics agency.

In Bulgaria, the percentage of those unable to maintain sufficient warmth in their homes was significantly higher than the EU average, reaching 20.7%. This places the country among the member states with the most considerable challenges in this regard.

Only Spain and Portugal recorded a slightly higher percentage, with 20.8% of their populations unable to heat their homes adequately. Lithuania followed closely with 20%, while Greece reported 19.2%.

Conversely, the lowest levels of people facing this difficulty were observed in Luxembourg at 2.1%, followed by Finland at 2.6%, Slovenia at 3.6%, Austria at 3.9%, and Estonia at 4.1%. The data underscores significant disparities in energy affordability and living conditions across the EU.

Source: Eurostat