Life Satisfaction in Bulgaria Falls Below EU Average: A Stark Contrast

Bulgaria ranks last in the European Union in terms of life satisfaction, according to Eurostat data for 2023. The average life satisfaction score across the EU is 7.3, while Bulgaria's score is significantly lower at 5.9.

Life satisfaction is measured on a scale from zero to ten and can be influenced by various factors such as age, education level, financial situation, and family circumstances. Citizens from 15 of the EU's 27 member states reported life satisfaction levels above the EU average. Finland leads the ranking with a score of 7.8, followed by Belgium, Austria, Romania, and Slovenia, each with a score of 7.7.

Apart from Bulgaria, the lowest levels of satisfaction were recorded in Latvia and Greece, both with a score of 6.9. Nevertheless, these countries, along with the rest of the EU, maintain an average life satisfaction score above 6. This indicates that respondents in those nations generally report being satisfied with their lives.

The Eurostat study highlights that Bulgaria stands out as the only EU country where the average life satisfaction index falls below 6, contrasting sharply with the overall trend across the Union.

Source: Eurostat