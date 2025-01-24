Bulgaria Opts Out of EU's Joint Moderna Vaccine Procurement

Society » HEALTH | January 24, 2025, Friday // 17:40
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Opts Out of EU's Joint Moderna Vaccine Procurement @Pexels

Fifteen European countries have secured an agreement with the American COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna through the European Commission for the supply of vaccines over the next four years. This joint procurement allows the participating countries to purchase up to 146 million doses based on their needs, without being required to commit to a minimum quantity.

The agreement includes Belgium, Greece, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Cyprus, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, Finland, France, Croatia, Sweden, as well as Norway and North Macedonia. Bulgaria, however, has opted not to participate in this joint procurement.

The newly agreed vaccines will be provided in individual doses pre-filled in syringes. Unlike the initial mRNA vaccines, these new versions will have the advantage of being stored in standard refrigeration conditions, making them easier to handle and distribute.

Source: Dnevnik

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vaccines, COVID-19, Bulgaria, EU

Related Articles:

Alarming Flu Surge Forces Strict Measures in More Bulgarian Regions

|

Bulgaria's Weekend Forecast: Sunny Skies and Warmer Temperatures Expected

|

Bulgarians Demand Action Against Fake News: Is TikTok Next on the Chopping Block?

|

WCC-DB: Government Undermines Bulgaria’s Eurozone Prospects Through Inaction

|

Bulgaria Awaits Price Stability Milestone to Seek Eurozone Readiness Report

|

Mickoski Blasts Bulgaria and Greece: The Macedonian Issue Is Far from Over

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Alarming Flu Surge Forces Strict Measures in More Bulgarian Regions

From January 27, three more regions in Bulgaria will declare a flu epidemic

Society » Health | January 24, 2025, Friday // 17:37

Flu Epidemic Spreads to Two New Regions in Bulgaria

Two additional regions in Bulgaria have declared a flu epidemic

Society » Health | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 13:15

Flu Epidemic Declared in Three New Bulgarian Regions

Three new regions in Bulgaria have declared a flu epidemic following the increased spread of the virus

Society » Health | January 20, 2025, Monday // 17:21

Vidin Declares Flu Epidemic as Cases Surge Across Bulgaria

Vidin has become the second region in Bulgaria to declare a flu epidemic

Society » Health | January 20, 2025, Monday // 09:34

Bulgaria Suspends Meat and Animal Imports from Germany

Bulgaria has decided to temporarily halt the import of meat and animals from Brandenburg, Germany, following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the region

Society » Health | January 17, 2025, Friday // 16:21

Bulgaria Braces for Flu Epidemic as Five Regions Approach Pre-Epidemic Status

The flu season is intensifying, and by the end of this week, five regions in Bulgaria—Haskovo, Silistra, Pazardzhik, Vidin, and Yambol—are expected to be on the verge of a pre-epidemic situation

Society » Health | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 11:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria