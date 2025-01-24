Bulgaria Opts Out of EU's Joint Moderna Vaccine Procurement
Fifteen European countries have secured an agreement with the American COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna through the European Commission for the supply of vaccines over the next four years. This joint procurement allows the participating countries to purchase up to 146 million doses based on their needs, without being required to commit to a minimum quantity.
The agreement includes Belgium, Greece, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Cyprus, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, Finland, France, Croatia, Sweden, as well as Norway and North Macedonia. Bulgaria, however, has opted not to participate in this joint procurement.
The newly agreed vaccines will be provided in individual doses pre-filled in syringes. Unlike the initial mRNA vaccines, these new versions will have the advantage of being stored in standard refrigeration conditions, making them easier to handle and distribute.
Source: Dnevnik
Alarming Flu Surge Forces Strict Measures in More Bulgarian Regions
From January 27, three more regions in Bulgaria will declare a flu epidemic
Flu Epidemic Spreads to Two New Regions in Bulgaria
Two additional regions in Bulgaria have declared a flu epidemic
Flu Epidemic Declared in Three New Bulgarian Regions
Three new regions in Bulgaria have declared a flu epidemic following the increased spread of the virus
Vidin Declares Flu Epidemic as Cases Surge Across Bulgaria
Vidin has become the second region in Bulgaria to declare a flu epidemic
Bulgaria Suspends Meat and Animal Imports from Germany
Bulgaria has decided to temporarily halt the import of meat and animals from Brandenburg, Germany, following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the region
Bulgaria Braces for Flu Epidemic as Five Regions Approach Pre-Epidemic Status
The flu season is intensifying, and by the end of this week, five regions in Bulgaria—Haskovo, Silistra, Pazardzhik, Vidin, and Yambol—are expected to be on the verge of a pre-epidemic situation