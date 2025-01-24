Bulgaria Opts Out of EU's Joint Moderna Vaccine Procurement

Fifteen European countries have secured an agreement with the American COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna through the European Commission for the supply of vaccines over the next four years. This joint procurement allows the participating countries to purchase up to 146 million doses based on their needs, without being required to commit to a minimum quantity.

The agreement includes Belgium, Greece, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Cyprus, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, Finland, France, Croatia, Sweden, as well as Norway and North Macedonia. Bulgaria, however, has opted not to participate in this joint procurement.

The newly agreed vaccines will be provided in individual doses pre-filled in syringes. Unlike the initial mRNA vaccines, these new versions will have the advantage of being stored in standard refrigeration conditions, making them easier to handle and distribute.

Source: Dnevnik