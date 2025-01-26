Alarming Flu Surge Forces Strict Measures in More Bulgarian Regions

Increase in Israeli Tourists Expected in Bulgaria After Gaza Ceasefire
Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria Yossi Levi-Sfari expects an increase in Israeli tourists to Bulgaria following the recent Gaza ceasefire
From January 27, three more regions in Bulgaria will declare a flu epidemic, bringing the total to 11. Vratsa will implement the measures until January 31, Pleven until February 2, and Shumen until February 4. Meanwhile, the Haskovo district has extended its anti-epidemic measures through January 31.
In Haskovo, specific time slots have been introduced for scheduled consultations of healthy pregnant women and children, as well as preventive examinations, immunizations, and re-immunizations. These will take place between 8:30 and 10:00 in the morning and from 14:00 to 15:30 in the afternoon. Additionally, in-person educational activities in Haskovo will be suspended next week, a measure also being introduced in Vratsa. As a result, four regions—Haskovo, Vratsa, Yambol, and Vidin—now have schools temporarily closed. In Vidin, however, this applies only to students within the Vidin municipality.
Similar anti-epidemic measures are already in place in Dobrich, Veliko Tarnovo, Varna, Plovdiv, and Blagoevgrad. In these regions, preventive examinations, mandatory immunizations, and consultations for healthy pregnant women and children have been halted. Visits to hospitals and specialized social institutions for children and adults are also restricted.
In nurseries and kindergartens, a strict morning health screening is being enforced to prevent the admission of children showing flu-like symptoms or signs of respiratory illnesses. Continuous disinfection of surfaces and regular ventilation of rooms are being carried out as additional precautionary measures.
Source: Ministry of Health
