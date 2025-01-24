Ukraine Launches Campaign to Bring Back Refugees from Germany Amid Population Crisis

World » UKRAINE | January 24, 2025, Friday // 17:35
Ukraine is facing a severe population decline due to the ongoing war, with nearly half of its citizens now living abroad. In response, the government in Kyiv has launched an initiative to encourage the return of refugees, starting with those currently in Germany. The program includes the creation of "Unity Hubs," designed to assist Ukrainians in returning home or to provide support for those not ready to return immediately. These centers will help with employment, housing, and education opportunities. The first hub is set to open soon in Berlin, with additional locations planned in other cities.

Germany is home to approximately 1.2 million Ukrainian citizens, including 350,000 children and young people. Over 60% of the adult Ukrainian refugees in Germany are women. No other country has taken in as many Ukrainians since the start of the Russian invasion.

The demographic impact on Ukraine has been profound. The population in government-controlled territories has dwindled to 32 million, a sharp decline from the 52 million recorded in 1991 when Ukraine gained independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The Ukrainian government estimates that between 20 million and 25 million of its citizens now live abroad.

As Ukraine struggles with labor shortages, officials are offering exemptions from military service to returning citizens who choose to work in critical sectors such as arms production, energy, and reconstruction efforts. The initiative highlights the country's urgent need to rebuild its workforce and support its recovery amidst the ongoing conflict.

