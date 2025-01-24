Bulgarians Demand Action Against Fake News: Is TikTok Next on the Chopping Block?

Society | January 24, 2025, Friday // 16:00
The perception of encountering false information daily has become ingrained in Bulgarian society, with many considering it a routine experience. Restrictions on social networks are evident to a significant portion of users, particularly on platforms like Facebook, where about 17% report having personally faced such limitations. Meanwhile, TikTok is seen by many as a platform subject to potential restrictions, but it lacks widespread familiarity and a clear public image. The general distrust of information aligns with an awareness of existing restrictions and, in some cases, a desire for further regulation.

These findings come from a recent survey conducted by the newly established sociological agency "Myara." The agency, founded by Parvan Simeonov and his long-standing team, including Juliana Galiova, Yanitsa Petkova, and Svetlin Tachev, collected opinions from 800 adults in Bulgaria on January 16 and 17. Such surveys aim to provide initial observations and hypotheses for more in-depth research.

Among Facebook users surveyed, 42.6% reported witnessing restrictions on the platform, while 15.8% said they had experienced such limitations personally. Additionally, 1.3% noted they had been restricted without observing similar cases affecting others. In total, 17.1% of Facebook users in the country acknowledged being subject to some form of restriction. However, 39.8% stated they had neither encountered nor experienced such instances. It’s important to note that these figures reflect subjective perceptions, and further detailed studies would be required to determine the actual prevalence of such restrictions.

The survey also explored public attitudes toward a potential ban on TikTok in Bulgaria. Results showed that 43.1% of respondents were in favor of a ban, while 28.4% opposed it. Another 26.6% admitted to lacking sufficient knowledge to form an opinion, and 1.9% did not respond. The skepticism surrounding TikTok could partly be attributed to generational differences, as older users may view the platform with more caution. Moreover, limited familiarity with the issue, even in light of related news from countries like Romania and the United States, suggests that many opinions remain abstract. Further studies would be needed to delve deeper into this topic.

The overall findings indicate a societal shift toward skepticism of both information and social platforms, highlighting a broader need for clarity and regulation in the digital space.

Source: Myara

