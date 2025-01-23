Bulgaria's Weekend Forecast: Sunny Skies and Warmer Temperatures Expected
The weather for the weekend of January 25-26 is expected to be mostly sunny across Bulgaria. Morning lows will range from 0°C to 5°C, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around 0°C. In Eastern Bulgaria, significant cloud cover is anticipated during the morning hours, gradually decreasing by the afternoon. Light to moderate north-northwesterly winds are forecast, with daytime highs reaching 5°C to 10°C, approximately 10°C in Sofia, and slightly warmer temperatures in Southwestern Bulgaria.
Along the Black Sea coast, the morning will bring substantial cloud cover, with brief rain likely in certain areas, particularly along the northern coastline. By the afternoon, the clouds are expected to break up, allowing for predominantly sunny skies. Moderate north-northwesterly winds will prevail, with highs between 8°C and 10°C. The sea water temperature will also range from 8°C to 10°C.
In the mountains, the weekend will feature sunny and windy conditions. At 1,200 meters, highs will reach around 5°C, while at 2,000 meters, temperatures will hover near minus 1°C.
On January 26, mostly sunny weather will continue, although low clouds or fog may form along the Black Sea coast and in the valleys during the morning. Towards the evening, cloud cover will increase, but no rain is expected. Morning lows will vary from 2°C to 3°C, rising to about 6°C along the Black Sea coast. As the day progresses, temperatures will become warmer, with highs reaching between 9°C and 14°C.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
The Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Cloudy Friday
Bulgaria is set to experience a predominantly cloudy day with light precipitation on January 24
January 23: Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria with Morning Fog Along the Coast
The weather on January 23 is expected to remain mostly calm across Bulgaria
January 22: Snowy Peaks and Clear Skies in Bulgaria's Forecast
On January 22, the weather in Bulgaria will start with heavy cloud cover, which will begin to disperse in the evening
Bulgaria's Weather on January 21: Cloudy, with Rain in the Southwest and Snow in the Mountain
The weather forecast for January 21 in Bulgaria includes significant cloud cover, which is expected to ease by the evening
Green Tickets, Inspections, and Low-Emission Zones: Sofia’s Fight Against PM10 Pollution
Between January 17 and 19, the Sofia Inspectorate conducted 158 inspections targeting potential sources of air pollution due to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s (NIMH) forecast for elevated PM10 levels
Green Tickets Introduced in Sofia as Air Pollution Levels Rise
Public transport in Sofia will operate with green tickets priced at 1 lev today, as part of measures to address air pollution