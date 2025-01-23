Bulgaria's Weekend Forecast: Sunny Skies and Warmer Temperatures Expected

Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Weekend Forecast: Sunny Skies and Warmer Temperatures Expected @Pexels

The weather for the weekend of January 25-26 is expected to be mostly sunny across Bulgaria. Morning lows will range from 0°C to 5°C, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around 0°C. In Eastern Bulgaria, significant cloud cover is anticipated during the morning hours, gradually decreasing by the afternoon. Light to moderate north-northwesterly winds are forecast, with daytime highs reaching 5°C to 10°C, approximately 10°C in Sofia, and slightly warmer temperatures in Southwestern Bulgaria.

Along the Black Sea coast, the morning will bring substantial cloud cover, with brief rain likely in certain areas, particularly along the northern coastline. By the afternoon, the clouds are expected to break up, allowing for predominantly sunny skies. Moderate north-northwesterly winds will prevail, with highs between 8°C and 10°C. The sea water temperature will also range from 8°C to 10°C.

In the mountains, the weekend will feature sunny and windy conditions. At 1,200 meters, highs will reach around 5°C, while at 2,000 meters, temperatures will hover near minus 1°C.

On January 26, mostly sunny weather will continue, although low clouds or fog may form along the Black Sea coast and in the valleys during the morning. Towards the evening, cloud cover will increase, but no rain is expected. Morning lows will vary from 2°C to 3°C, rising to about 6°C along the Black Sea coast. As the day progresses, temperatures will become warmer, with highs reaching between 9°C and 14°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

