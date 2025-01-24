Search Underway for Missing Pair Following Devastating Explosion in Bankya

Authorities in Bankya are conducting a search operation for two individuals, a man and a woman, following an explosion that occurred in a private home. Commissioner Nikolay Parvanov from the Sofia Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection confirmed the search effort and stated that the explosion was initially believed to have been caused by a gas boiler malfunction.

Lyubomir Nikolov, director of the Sofia Directorate of Fire Safety, noted that while no casualties had been reported so far, the ongoing rescue operation could potentially reveal victims. A fire continues to smolder under the debris of the home, complicating the work of the rescue teams. Five fire brigade units and several ambulances were dispatched to the site to manage the aftermath of the explosion.

According to a representative from "Overgas," the explosion likely resulted from a gas leak within the property. The gas supply in the area was shut off within 10 minutes of the incident to prevent further risks. While the surrounding properties sustained some damage, officials confirmed there is no danger of structural collapse or environmental pollution.

Overgas spokesperson Dimitar Lazhov explained that the explosion occurred due to a buildup of gas in a confined space, likely caused by a leak. He added that the company had limited information about the incident but confirmed the explosion caused significant destruction. Overgas clarified that safety inspections of gas installations in private residences are carried out by external contractors, with protocols submitted to Overgas by the homeowners.

However, Lazhov revealed that no safety protocol had been submitted for the property since 2020. He emphasized that the responsibility for ensuring the safety of gas installations lies with the consumers, who must arrange and provide proof of regular inspections.

Police have cordoned off the area, and civilians are prohibited from passing through the site as the search and safety operations continue. Authorities remain focused on locating the missing individuals and securing the area to prevent further incidents.

Source: BNT