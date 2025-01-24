Bulgarian MPs from DPS-Dogan Retain Immunity Amid Heated Parliamentary Debate

Jeyhan Ibryamov, a deputy from "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - DPS (Dogan)," retained his parliamentary immunity after the National Assembly rejected a draft resolution proposed by Speaker Natalia Kiselova. The decision also extended immunity to Mario Rangelov, another MP from the same group. The resolution failed to pass as only 59 MPs from "DPS-New Beginning" (Peevski), MECH, and 17 from WCC-DB voted in favor, while 97 opposed it and 63 abstained.

The resolution was submitted following Ibryamov's refusal to voluntarily relinquish his immunity, which protects him from criminal prosecution. Ibryamov faces charges of influence peddling and receiving bribes, including marked banknotes. The parliamentary session to address the matter was delayed for several hours after interruptions requested by three parliamentary groups.

During the heated debates, tensions escalated within the MRF factions. Deputies from DPS-New Beginning presented intelligence materials alleging that Ibryamov sought to disclose classified information regarding F-16 fighter jets. They also claimed he was involved in planning an assassination attempt against Delyan Peevski, the leader of DPS-New Beginning, and had been warned by officials from the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) and the National Security Service (NSS) about ongoing investigations into his activities.

Hamid Hamid, deputy chairman of the DPS-New Beginning parliamentary group, accused the majority of obstructing criminal prosecution efforts. He highlighted court rulings by the Sofia City Court and the Sofia Court of Appeal, which he claimed provided sufficient evidence against Ibryamov, describing the majority as being built on a "criminal gang."

Nikolai Denkov, co-chairman of the WCC-DB parliamentary group, defended the decision of 12 group members to vote against lifting Ibryamov's immunity. He argued that the proceedings were politically motivated, targeting specific individuals while ignoring other cases of greater public significance. Denkov criticized DPS-New Beginning’s credibility in defining what justice should mean, expressing concerns over selective prosecution tactics.

Source: BNR