Sergey Stanishev Announces Candidacy to Restore Direction and Purpose to the Bulgarian Socialist Party

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 14:56
Bulgaria: Sergey Stanishev Announces Candidacy to Restore Direction and Purpose to the Bulgarian Socialist Party

Sergey Stanishev announced his candidacy for the leadership of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), emphasizing his desire to restore purpose and political direction to the party. Speaking at the BTA National Press Club, he described this decision as a duty prompted by the current state of the BSP. Reflecting on his 13 years as BSP leader and 11 years as president of the Party of European Socialists, Stanishev acknowledged that entering the leadership race is not personally advantageous but felt compelled to act due to his sense of responsibility to the party.

He highlighted the perceived exhaustion within the party and society’s growing sense that the left lacks perspective. Stanishev warned that the upcoming congress cannot proceed as a routine event, overshadowed by the allure of power or appointments, noting that the BSP’s involvement in government could prove detrimental. He expressed disappointment with the performance of the current leadership following Kornelia Ninova’s resignation, despite initially offering them patience and understanding.

Addressing the BSP’s role in the coalition government, Stanishev criticized the lack of clear political motives for the party’s participation in power, suggesting that it appears to serve the interests of securing positions rather than pursuing meaningful policies. He noted the BSP could have supported the government without compromising its values, emphasizing that the negotiations failed to prioritize the left’s economic and social agenda. He further criticized the approach to organizing the upcoming congress, accusing the leadership of concealing delegate lists and engaging in internal trades of positions. As a preventive measure, he proposed publishing the names of all delegates online to ensure transparency.

Stanishev stressed the importance of using the coalition opportunity to implement reasonable policies and argued that GERB, while the primary beneficiary of the current government, still relies on BSP’s support. He called for a political direction that would give meaning to the BSP’s role and restore its relevance in the eyes of voters. He acknowledged that reversing the decline in voter support will require extensive effort, deep reforms, and a long-term commitment from party members.

Looking at global dynamics, Stanishev predicted significant shifts in the European Union’s competitiveness and Bulgaria’s role amid these changes. He noted the aggressive economic policy pursued by the newly elected US president, characterized by over 200 decrees aimed at advancing technology giants and American interests. While acknowledging the potential global economic dominance of this approach, he remarked that its pragmatic nature may discourage wars, as they disrupt business.

Stanishev observed that European politicians are increasingly concerned about the declining relevance of the US in ensuring the continent’s security, emphasizing the need for a new security framework that provides guarantees for all European nations. He argued that Europe must undergo radical change to secure its future and suggested that the pragmatic policies of the US leadership could serve as a wake-up call for the EU. He concluded by urging BSP congress delegates to prioritize the party’s long-term interests and work towards meaningful change.

Source: BTA

Tags: Stanishev, BSP, leadership.

