Gas Explosion Levels Bankya Home

Search Underway for Missing Pair Following Devastating Explosion in Bankya
Authorities in Bankya are conducting a search operation for two individuals, a man and a woman, following an explosion that occurred in a private home
A gas boiler exploded in a private home in Bankya, leading to a significant blast. The incident triggered a fire, but thankfully, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries. Emergency services, including five fire teams and ambulances, have responded to the scene, and the gas supplier company has been notified. The gas supply was promptly shut off, with authorities confirming it was not toxic.
While no one has been injured, the explosion has caused severe damage to the house, with more than half of the structure completely destroyed. Nearby homes also sustained damage, though no one has been reported hurt. Rescue teams, supported by police dogs, are currently searching the area to ensure no one is trapped inside.
Lyubomir Nikolov, director of the State Department of Internal Affairs, confirmed that the explosion likely stemmed from the gas facilities within the home. The surrounding area has been secured by police, and citizens have been instructed to avoid the vicinity.
According to Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov from the Main Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection, the explosion affected two neighboring houses. One of the structures, a two-story house, was severely damaged, while the four-story house also suffered some impact. Firefighters extinguished a flare-up from a gas pipeline, which had been immediately shut off. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the scene remains under control.
Source: BNR
