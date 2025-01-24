"Savior of Immunities": Peevski Criticizes Borissov and Demands Action on Eurozone Membership

Bulgarian MPs from DPS-Dogan Retain Immunity Amid Heated Parliamentary Debate
Jeyhan Ibryamov, a deputy from "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - DPS *Dogan)," retained his parliamentary immunity
Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning and a controversial figure sanctioned for corruption by the US and UK, launched an attack on GERB chairman Boyko Borissov during a session of parliament. Peevski's criticism revolved around Borissov's refusal to support the lifting of immunity for DPS-Dogan MPs Jeyhan Ibryamov and Mario Rangelov. According to Peevski, Borissov’s decision was motivated by personal relationships and political convenience.
Peevski alleged that Jeyhan Ibryamov, one of the MPs in question, serves as Borissov’s “personal masseur” and even spends significant time in his office. Using his trademark style, Peevski mocked Borissov, accusing him of needing “VIP services” and labeling him as a “savior of immunities” who surrounds himself with questionable individuals to maintain his political power. Peevski expressed his belief that if Borissov continues to rely on such alliances, the government’s tenure would be short-lived.
The attacks didn’t stop at immunity-related issues. Peevski criticized the broader conduct of parliament, describing the day’s events as disgraceful. He accused certain DPS members of serious offenses, including collecting money, buying elections, and orchestrating murders, referencing claims reportedly tied to figures in the Dogan faction.
Switching to the topic of Bulgaria’s eurozone ambitions, Peevski turned his attention to Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova’s recent decision not to request a convergence report at this stage. He insisted that Bulgaria must immediately act on this matter, emphasizing the strategic importance of eurozone membership. Peevski called on the government to take swift action, declaring that if they failed to meet this priority, their presence in parliament would be meaningless.
Peevski reiterated his position on the eurozone, urging the government to secure the necessary steps for Bulgaria’s membership. He stressed that the government, and especially the finance ministry, must ensure that a convergence report is requested without delay, stating that the current leadership would be held accountable for any failures on this front.
