Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 11:49
Bulgaria: WCC-DB: Government Undermines Bulgaria’s Eurozone Prospects Through Inaction

WCC-DB MP Martin Dimitrov accused the government of sabotaging Bulgaria’s efforts to join the eurozone. Speaking from the parliamentary podium, Dimitrov claimed that GERB traded one of the country's key priorities with their coalition partners. He argued that Bulgaria meets all the necessary criteria for eurozone membership, as confirmed by consultations with the European Commission and European Central Bank. However, he accused the government of shifting responsibility for their inaction by focusing on a supposed budget deficit.

GERB rejected the accusations. Delyan Dobrev criticized WCC-DB for the country’s failure to join the eurozone two years ago, blaming high inflation and irresponsible budgets passed during their administration. He claimed that inflation, reaching 33%, distanced Bulgaria from meeting the eurozone requirements. Dobrev also accused WCC-DB of supporting unbalanced financial policies led by former Finance Minister Asen Vassilev.

"Revival" leader Kostadin Kostadinov expressed support for the government's decision, asserting that the National Statistical Institute provided inaccurate data while the state postponed payments. Kostadinov described the situation as a "fiscal genocide" and praised the government for resisting attempts to bring Bulgaria into the eurozone under what he called illegal circumstances. Meanwhile, Toshko Yordanov of "There Is Such a People" agreed that Bulgaria is unprepared for euro adoption, citing inflated deficits and soaring inflation as obstacles. He argued that any compliance with the eurozone criteria has been achieved through accounting maneuvers rather than genuine financial stability.

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova adopted a cautious tone, admitting that Bulgaria has a good chance of entering the eurozone by January 1, 2026. However, she stressed that meeting the price stability criterion remains a challenge. While she acknowledged the possibility of exceptions, as seen with Croatia, Petkova emphasized that Bulgaria must rely on European institutions’ decisions. She dismissed claims of abandoning eurozone efforts and highlighted that a hearing within the Eurogroup is scheduled for mid-February to assess Bulgaria's financial situation.

Petkova faced criticism for her inconsistent stance, with detractors pointing out that the Finance Ministry had previously committed to requesting a convergence report but has since changed its position despite unchanged data. She also defended the government’s handling of amendments to the Law on the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), clarifying that any delays related to this legislation would not obstruct the eurozone path if resolved promptly.

Former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov noted that concerns about Bulgaria’s budget deficit persist. The European Commission is reportedly apprehensive about whether Bulgaria can meet the 3% deficit threshold. Goranov highlighted the importance of Bulgaria’s regular government in enhancing stability and bolstering eurozone membership prospects.

Dimitrov reiterated his accusations, asserting that the ruling coalition is deliberately delaying eurozone entry. He cited recent government actions, such as rejecting amendments to the BNB Law and failing to address unnecessary security sector expenditures, as evidence of this alleged sabotage. Dimitrov criticized the coalition for prioritizing increased spending in areas like the Ministry of Interior, which he believes exacerbates budgetary pressures. He also argued that diplomatic efforts could resolve the minor deviations in Bulgaria’s inflation data, enabling the country to meet eurozone requirements, as seen in Croatia's case.

Dimitrov maintained that Bulgaria could realistically join the eurozone by January 2026 if the current government overcomes its alleged reluctance and addresses financial and legislative hurdles. He called for renewed consultations with European institutions to facilitate the country’s entry into the monetary union.

